This week was definitely one we will never forget.
Adam and I had been in Bowling Green when the winds started on Friday. As we drove home, we passed the large trucks fighting the gusts as they traveled on the road. Adam drove by them quickly as they were veering into other lanes and it was scary.
We witnessed limbs snapping and falling down, and debris flying in the air as we continued our way home. I was so relieved as we turned into our driveway. Getting out of the car was a battle as the wind was so strong I was fighting to keep the vehicle door from slamming out of control.
We had some damage at Flint Ridge, losing the whole roof structure on the old smokehouse (the wind had literally picked it up and set it down further in the yard), and part of the entrance wall as well as damage to the house and back porch. All fixable, and all so very minor compared to what so many others encountered.
Watching the wind come through and witnessing what it was capable of it reminds me of just how tangible everything is, and how life is so very fragile. The fragility of so many things we take for granted every day like breathing, hearing the birds sing, or the ability to be able to simply walk outside and just look at the wonder of the world that has been given to us.
I fail miserably every day and have realized that so many things I felt were so important at the time, were incidents that could have been put on hold. Watching loved ones getting older and seeing those we care about slip away, is so very hard. I see the hands that held mine when I was a child and guide me, now depending on me to guide them, help them walk, and just hold them as they slowly slip away.
I share it every week to find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love. I have said this and know it is true, but sometimes you are reminded how true this is. We get together with family at birthdays, baby showers, Christmas, and other events and as we sit around, we talk about funny stories, happy moments, sad events, and other times in our lives that impacted us. We cry, we laugh, and sometimes get angry as we share those episodes in our lives that made us, built our character, and the people that had such an impact on us.
My love for baking and cooking was instilled by the busy mother of five rambunctious kids who always took time to “Bake a Memory” with me, my sisters, my brothers, and our children. I cannot emphasize how important it is to do this, as one day, the memories will be all you have. I pray you all have a blessed week, find good in every situation, and cherish your family and friends.
Mom’s Best Banana Bread
My mom has always made the best banana bread. I will be honest, I follow her recipe and have watched her make it a million times, but mine never tastes as good as hers. Don’t get me wrong, mine is good, and we like it, but it NEVER tastes like mom’s. I guess it is her special touch that makes it so good.
½ cup butter
2 eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp baking soda
1⁄₃ cup buttermilk
1 cup sugar
3 ripe bananas mashed
1 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
½ cup walnuts or pecans (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cream, butter, and sugar together, and add eggs one at a time until blended. Sift together flour, salt, baking powder, and soda. Add to creamed mixture. Add remaining ingredients mixing well. Pour into a greased loaf pan, and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. We love it served warm with butter spread all over it, and as Katelyn says, “Mom, it is so much better when you fix it!.” I have to admit, it is better when mom fixes it.
