A former Portland resident, who had brushes with law enforcement in Portland three years ago, has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Gallatin following an argument.
Mason Lane Hester, 20, whose current address is listed as 1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after he allegedly shot Jamin Catrin on Pemberton Street on Feb. 22.
Hester, when he lived in Portland, was part of a teenage drug and burglary ring that Portland Police and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department broke up in June 2019 after the teens made videos of themselves pointing guns at each other and smoking marijuana.
In the latest incident, Hester, his girlfriend Tiffany Porter, Catrin and another man referred to in the police affidavit as “D.J.” were in a car on their way back to Gallatin from Nashville when Hester and Catrin got into an argument while standing in the road at 576 Pemberton St. Hester pushed Catrin then went into the vehicle and retrieved a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber gun and proceeded to fire two shots. The first shot struck Catrin in the chest and the second shot hit him in the leg.
Catrin was in critical condition due to his injuries.
At that point, Porter, Hester and D.J. fled the scene in a gray BMW, driving a at high rate of speed and going to 648 North Boywers Ave. in Gallatin, where Porter’s mother lives.
Police arrived at that location and went to the house where Porter, who told them that Hester was hiding in the attic of the home and had a gun.
Porter went on to tell police what happened and stated that she did not call law enforcement because she was scared.
Officers could not initially make contact with Hester as he refused to come out of the house.
A search warrant was obtained and after numerous attempts to get Hester to come out and surrender, he finally came out after approximately 40 minutes in the attic.
Hester was taken into custody, and officers were able to retrieve the gun and the keys to the BMW from the attic. The shell casing from the shooting matched the gun Hester had.
Hester was charged with attempted second degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and theft under $1,000. His bond was set at a half million dollars. He is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 16 to face the charges.
Porter was charged with tampering with evidence and with being an accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $10,000. Her court date is also scheduled for March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.