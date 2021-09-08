The Portland East Middle School football team scored a late touchdown to post its first win of the season, capturing a 16-14 victory over visiting Rucker-Stewart last Thursday evening at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
After leading 8-0 in the first quarter, the Panthers saw the Rams take advantage of two special-teams mistakes to take a 14-8 lead.
The score remained unchanged until the fourth quarter, when Portland East mounted an 11-play, 72-yard drive that consumed almost four minutes to take the lead.
Rucker-Stewart ran four plays but couldn’t move the first-down marker, and the Panthers took possession and ran out the clock.
“This was a fun game tonight,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “Going into the game, we had been inconsistent on offense. I wanted to run the wing-T, but didn’t think I had a fullback. Tonight, I found two. We wanted to be solid on offense tonight.”
Portland East finished with 250 yards, including 183 yards on the ground and added 67 yards through the air as quarterback Brogan High completed 5 of 9 pass attempts.
Scotty Jones led the Panthers in rushing with 70 yards on 12 carries. Wyatt Napier netted 36 yards on nine rushe, and Alex Swift added 31 yards on four carries.
Quenten Totten had two catches for 26 yards. Jesiah Scharklet had one reception for 18 yards, and Wyatt Napier hauled in a 16-yard strike from High. Jones recorded a 7-yard reception.
The defense allowed just 86 yards on 19 plays, with 60 coming on the ground.
“The defense played lights out tonight,” Hicks said.
Portland East took over after a Ram punt on their opening possession and scored in 10 plays.
The Panthers stayed on the ground for the series, which resulted in a 21-yard scoring jaunt by Alex Swift. Swift added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead at the 6:24 mark of the second period.
Rucker-Stewart took the lead without running a play on offense.
The first came on a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown, but the Rams failed on the two-point conversion, leaving the Purple leading 8-6.
The second miscue came on a botched punt that was blocked and returned for a score. The ensuing conversion run was successful, and the Rams led 14-8.
Portland East took the third-quarter kickoff and drove to the Ram 24 before turning the football over on downs.
The Rams had a touchdown called back on a penalty, and the Panthers took over after the punt at their own 28 yard line.
Portland East kept the football on the ground as Jones picked up 36 yards. Wyatt Napier added 13 yards, and High netted 12, including his 3-yard touchdown keeper.
Jones raced into the end zone with the two-point conversion with 3:01 remaining. That successful conversion proved to be the difference.
The Panthers will travel to Gallatin to face Station Camp Middle next Tuesday.
