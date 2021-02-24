HENDERSONVILLE — The Hendersonville High School boys basketball team used a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Portland 45-39 in a District 9-AAA Tournament play-in game on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers led at the end of each quarter and held a 28-25 advantage going in to the final eight minutes of action.
However, behind a seven-point effort from T.J. Kolbe and six points by Steven Simerka in the fourth period, the Commandos took the lead for good with three minutes left and held on for the win.
The Panthers only managed a Caeson Utley free throw over the remainder of the contest in seeing their season come to an end.
“We played well for three quarters despite not practicing much due to the weather,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis — whose squad suffered a 48-42 loss to visiting Hendersonville on Dec. 1 before being the beneficiary of a COVID-19 win as the two teams were unable to play on Jan. 15 — said. “Then, we ran out of gas. We had kept Hendersonville off the boards the first three quarters, and we didn’t have a lot of turnovers. In the fourth, we gave up 13 points on two putbacks and four turnovers. We made some mental mistakes in the fourth.”
Portland held the edge from the 1:00 mark of the first quarter until Hendersonville took the lead for good in the fourth.
Hendersonville recorded seven field goals to Portland’s one over the final eight minutes. The Panthers remained close by sinking 7 of 10 foul shots.
“They had more depth than we did today,” Travis said. “They brought in three younger kids with a lot of bounce.”
The Panthers took a lead in the first quarter that they held for the next 22 minutes. Portland was on top 8-6 at the end of the first quarter as Chase Runyon scored three points, Dawson Kennedy and Utley each had a field goal and Hunter Hicks added a foul shot.
Portland extended that to eight points, 14-6, in the second stanza before the Commandos cut the deficit to four, 17-13, as the half ended.
Hicks had six points at the break, while Montaize Bradley netted four.
Portland’s biggest lead came in the third at 24-15 edge midway through the third.
However, the Commandos responded by going on a 10-4 run to close the lead to three, 28-25.
Runyon connected on a three-point bucket and fired in a pair of free throws. Kennedy, Duncan Smallwood, and Freddy Paxton also reach the scoring column in the third quarter.
The Panthers maintained a six-point lead in the fourth quarter until Hendersonville pulled even at 36.
The Commandos iced the game with a 9-1 run to extend their season.
Utley had five points from the charity stripe in the fourth period, while Hicks added two. Bradley also recorded a field goal.
Runyon led the Panthers with eight points, while Utley and Hicks each contributed seven. Bradley added six. Kennedy had four. Smallwood recorded three, and Paxton netted two.
The Panthers made 11 field goals, including a 3-pointer, and were 14 of 23 at the charity stripe.
“We didn’t shoot the basketball well or make free throws today, “Travis said.
Hendersonville was good on 18 of their field-goal attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers, and finished with a 6-of-16 effort at the free-throw line.
Kolbe led nine Hendersonville players that reached the scoring column with 11 points.
Portland finished the season with an 8-21 record, but brighter days could be on the horizon with the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association expanding basketball to four classes beginning in fall. The Panthers will remain in Class 3A while most of their present district opponents move up to 4A.
“We didn’t have a lot of consistency this season,” Travis said. “It’s hard to keep losing. We had kids out due to sickness, quarantining and injuries.”
Kennedy played his final game as a member of the Panther basketball team.
“There were two freshmen that started with us four years ago, and Dawson is the only one that stayed with it,” Travis said. “He is a good kid and got better as the year went on.”
