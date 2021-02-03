Frances Ruth Dickens, 94, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
She was born in Gallatin, on Dec. 16, 1926, to the late George William Durham and Daihlya Lee (Boran).
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.D. Dickens.
She is survived by: her son, Jerry (Brenda) Dickens; daughter, Patsy (Randall) Hinton; three grandchildren, Gina (Brent) Poff of Murfreesboro, Wesley Hinton of Houston, Texas, Jennifer (Kevin) Boze of Cottontown; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter Poff of Murfreesboro, Connor Poff of Murfreesboro, Olivia Poff of Murfreesboro, Davis Hinton of Houston, Texas, Ainsley Hinton of Houston, and Bryson Boze of Cottontown.
A graveside service was held on Jan. 27 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Portland, with Shawn Montandon officiating.
Visitation was held on Jan. 26 and then on Jan. 27 prior to the funeral service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can to be made to Portland Church of Christ-Feed the Children Food Packs, 200 North Russell St., Portland, Tennessee, 37148, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Pallbearers were Wes Hinton, Brent Poff, Hunter Poff, Connor Poff, Kevin Boze and Larry Dickens.
