The Portland High School boys basketall team made just 2 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter as visiting Hendersonville posted a 48-42 win over the Panthers last Tuesday night.
Portland led by two going into the fourth quarter but hit a shooting slump by making just two field goals and a pair of free throws over the final eight minutes of action.
“We had been playing well and making plays, and we go to the line and went cold,” Panther head coach Darryl Travis said. “We scored 10 in the first, 15 in the second, and 11 in the third and just six in the fourth. We had opportunities. We ,should have scored 52 which would have probably won the game for us. We have to get mentally tough on offense.
“I thought we competed well and rebounded against a strong team. It was physical game. We have to learn to score.”
The Commandos made three shots from the field but were 7 of 10 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Portland led for three quarters after jumping out to a 7-1 advantage on a Dawson Kennedy bucket, a Montaize Bradley 3-pointer, and two Hunter Hicks foul shots.
A pair of baskets trimmed the gap by one, 7-6, but Kennedy scored an old-fashioned three-point play that gave the Panthers a 10-6 advantage after eight minutes.
After a Hendersonville lay-up, the Panthers extended their lead to 10, 18-8, as Hicks sank two free throws. Bradley recorded his second 3-pointer, and Smallwood went up for a shot and made it, was fouled and completed the three-point play.
The Commandos later came back to close the gap by two, 22-20. However, Hicks made another charity toss, and Caeson Utley scored in the final seconds as PHS led 25-22 at the break.
Portland maintained its lead in the third quarter and scored five straight after a Commando basket to lead 30-24 at the 6:31 mark. Bradley swished the nets on another 3-pointer, and Braden Thornton tallied inside for a 35-28 Panther margin.
The Commandos outscored the Purple 6-0 to cut into the lead and trail by one, 35-34, with 57 seconds remaining in the third.
Utley closed out the third-quarter scoring with a single foul shot, and Portland led 36-34 with eight minutes left to play.
Hendersonville took its first lead of the evening by starting the final period with five unanswered points.
Utley worked inside for a basket, and Kennedy and Hicks each made one toss from the charity stripe, leaving Portland trailing by two points.
However, the Panthers wouldn’t score again until Duncan Smallwood hit a jumper from the top of the key with 1:00 showing that left the Panthers trailing 44-42.
Hendersonville closed out the game by netting 4 of 6 at the charity stripe for the win.
Kennedy topped the Panthers in scoring with 10 points, and Hicks and Bradley added nine each.
Utley and Smallwood both scored five points, and Thornton finished with four.
Portland scored 12 field goals in the game.
Jordan Zuger led the Commandos offensively with 11 points.
