A group of Midstate conservatives is planning a “Freedom Rally” this weekend in Trousdale County to protest what they see as government overreach.
The “Let’s Go Brandon” rally is scheduled to take place in Hartsville City Park on Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at noon. The name comes from a Internet meme mocking President Joe Biden.
A number of right-wing speakers are in the lineup for the event, including controversial Mt. Juliet Pastor Greg Locke, GOP candidate for governor Curtis Carney and Larry Linton. Musical acts scheduled to be on hand include Tyson James, Bryson Gray and Chandler Crump.
Organizers of the event appeared on the WTNK “Lunchtime With Eleanor” radio show last Friday and spoke about their motivations for putting the rally together.
“We want to get together a bunch of patriots to do something to help save our country,” said Daniel Wagner, who runs a website called Unframe of Mind. “We want to have a bunch of like-minded individuals come together and stand against (vaccine) mandates.”
“We’re loud and we’re not backing down,” added Hartsville resident Denby Morgan, who is also helping organize the rally. “This is about saving America for our generation, our children and grandchildren. This should not be a partisan issue. It’s a ‘We the People’ issue.”
Organizers say they are against measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic such as mask mandates and vaccine mandates.
“It should be our body, our choice,” Morgan said. “No one should lose a job (over this)… They’re not accepting religious exceptions either.”
“The answer is always freedom,” Wagner said. “We believe it’s people’s right to assess the risks… If you want to get the shot, get the shot. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. We don’t feel it’s the government’s responsibility to mandate it.”
There are also scheduled to be food trucks and other vendors on hand, and attendees are encouraged to bring masks that will be burned en masse during the rally.
The hashtag “#LetsGoBrandonRally” has been created for those seeking more information on the event. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to cover costs.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.