Area individuals will have a unique option for a “night out” soon.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the Farm To Table Dinner on Aug. 28.
“There’s not another event like this in Portland,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Kristen Daughtry said. “If you’re looking for a cool night out with your friends or spouse, it’s a great atmosophere and a great way to end the summer.”
The fifth annual event began in 2017.
“Honestly, Sherri (Ferguson, the chamber president and CEO) and I, we thought it would be really cool to have dinner under the lights,” Daughtry said. “That’s how it got started.
“It was such a success that we continued doing it. It’s just grown from there.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there were approximately 125 individuals who attended last year’s event.
“It was our most attended of the ones we’ve had,” Daughtry said.
Attendees all sit at a single, long table that stretches through Main Street, in the downtown area of Portland.
“We do everything on Main Street,” Daughtry said. “Last year, we had to do it a little different because of (the COVID-19 pandemic).”
The event begins at 7 p.m. with appetizers, and dinner is served at 7:30.
“We’ll have 30 minutes of appetizers,” Daughtry said. “People can have craft beer and wine. There will be acoutic, background music.
“It’s just a great and cool event. It’s an end-of-summer event, a good way to end the summer.”
Carolyn Berry caters the dinner.
“Our caterer, we will meet with her, and we’ll look at past menus,” Daughtry said. “She does research with the local farms to see what they have, what the season is like. Typically, there is one meat option. We typically have the menu out by the end of July.
“We can compensate vegetarian (requests), but it’s all the same menu for everybody.”
Berry attempts to source all of the food that she utilizes from area farms.
“As much as possible, she will get the vegetables, fruits and meat sourced locally,” Daughtry said. “There’s craft brwers and a local winery. We try to get everything possible from the area farmers and vendors. Our decorations, we try to get all of that locally too.
“You’re not only supporting the local chamber ... you’re also supporting local farms. We are purchasing food and meat and different things for 125 people from local farms. We’re supporting local farmers. That’s important.”
Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased by Aug. 16. They can be obtained by stopping by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, by visiting the Portland Chamber of Commerce web site (www.portlandcofc.com) or by visiting the organization’s Facebook pace.
“We do a seating chart,” Daughtry said. “We usually have out-of-town people. We make sure they’re sitting with the mayor (Mike Callis) and people from the chamber.
“We have a group coming from Rock Hill, South Carolina. They want to do something like this. So, they want to see how we do it and how we set up. That’s exciting too.”
