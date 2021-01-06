Gage Allen Neal, 19, of Portland, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Tennessee on Oct. 20, 2001, to Paul Allen Neal & Angela Gayle Hatcher.
Mr. Neal is survived by: his mother, Angela Hatcher of Portland; father, Paul Allen Neal of Franklin, Kentucky; brother, Gavin Gregory of Portland; grandparents, Tim and Marsha Dulin of Portland, Cindy Hatcher of Franklin, Kentucky; great-grandmother, Shirley (Morris) Allen Glazebrook of Franklin, Carolyn Lou Stewart of Franklin; and several aunts and uncles.
There will be a memorial service for Mr. Neal held on Jan. 7 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
