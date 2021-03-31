Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Gap Inc. officials announced last week that the global clothing and accessories retailer will expand operations at its distribution center in Gallatin.

“Businesses continue to choose to expand in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce,” Lee said. “Gap Inc. has expanded their operations and distribution center in Middle Tennessee because of the hard-working residents of Sumner County. I congratulate Gap Inc. on this project and thank the company for its continued commitment to Sumner County.”

Gap Inc.’s Gallatin operations currently service retail and online shopping orders. As customer demand for online shopping rises and Gap Inc. works to grow its online business to approximately 50 percent of revenue over the next three years, expanding its omni fulfillment network is expected to allow the company to deliver a faster, more efficient shopping experience to customers across the country.

“The pipeline in Middle Tennessee is booming, and a contributing element in that momentum is Sumner County. Gap Inc.’s continued investment and expansion at its Gallatin site is the perfect example of what makes Tennessee a great place to do business,” Rolfe said.

The expansion will create 600 full-time jobs and represents an investment of $83 million.

“Gap Inc. has a long and prosperous relationship with the City of Gallatin that began over 20 years ago,” Gap Inc. Senior Vice President of Global Logistics Fulfillment Kevin Kuntz said. “As we work to give our customers the best experience wherever they are shopping and grow our digital business, we are thrilled to continue investing in our valued team members and community partners in Sumner County and create new jobs to support online fulfillment.”

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown added, "Gap Inc. has been an integral corporate partner for more than 20 years. We thank them for their continued confidence in Gallatin to expand their operation and provide even more quality jobs.”

Headquartered in San Francisco, Gap Inc. - a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands – is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands.

“TVA (the Tennessee Valley Authority) and Gallatin Department of Electricity congratulate Gap Inc. on its decision to expand operations and create hundreds of new jobs in Sumner County,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “We are proud to partner with City of Gallatin and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like Gap Inc. and celebrate their commitment to continued growth in the Valley.”

The Gallatin expansion is part of Gap Inc.’s long-term digital growth strategy.

“I am pleased Gap Inc. has decided to, once again, expand its operations in Gallatin,” Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile said. “This move is a vote of confidence in Gallatin’s business friendly environment and dedicated workforce. The 601 jobs to be added is great news for our community.”

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Sumner County, accounting for nearly 1,500 job commitments and $920 million in capital investment.

“Gap Inc. has been an exceptional community partner and valued employer in Sumner County for many years and this significant investment speaks highly of the working relationship we have, the quality of our workforce and local infrastructure,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth said. “I congratulate Gap and its employees for their remarkable success, and I thank our local leaders who work hard to promote and advance our existing industries.”

