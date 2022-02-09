4H gateview winners photo

4-H speech contest winners from Ms. Willard’s fourth grade class are, from left, Randall Wilson, first place; Aieden Ryan, second place; and Kaybella Teidt, third place.

 Photo submitted

Christabella Holt is the reporter for Mrs. Willard’s 4th grade class in Portland Gateview Elementary. On Jan. 27, 2022 she recorded that there was a speech contest with 4-H winners named. Randall Wilson won first place, Aieden Ryan as second place winner and Kaybella Teidt was the third place winner.

