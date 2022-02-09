Christabella Holt is the reporter for Mrs. Willard’s 4th grade class in Portland Gateview Elementary. On Jan. 27, 2022 she recorded that there was a speech contest with 4-H winners named. Randall Wilson won first place, Aieden Ryan as second place winner and Kaybella Teidt was the third place winner.
Gateview 4-H speech contest winners announced
- By 4-H, Portland Gateview Elementary
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Top of the Ridge opens downtown
- TBI investigates shooting in Portland by Kentucky officer
- Panthers basketball coach Travis resigns
- Gateview 4-H speech contest winners announced
- Woman charged with cutting grandson during argument
- Portland police arrest wanted sex offender
- Arrests
- Campbell signs with Columbia State soccer
Most Popular
Articles
- Hartsville domestic incident turns into murder-suicide
- Katherine Marie Taylor
- Donoho sisters join Trousdale's 1,000-point club
- Iris Garrett Presley
- Ex-Trousdale assistant takes Gordonsville coaching job
- Johnnie May Calhoun
- Trousdale elementary, high schools go temporarily virtual
- Man wanted on felony charges in Macon captured in Sumner County
- Reports of Biden’s taxpayer-funded crack pipes draw scrutiny
- Trousdale mayor announces bid for second term
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.