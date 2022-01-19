Gilbert Funeral Home owner Britt Gilbert died on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at TriStar Medical Center in Hendersonville at the age of 47.
The Gilbert family owns the funeral parlor located at 610 North Broadway in Portland. The family also owns Gilbert Funeral Home in Franklin, Kentucky, which is operated by Gilbert’s brother Kevin.
Gilbert, who lived in Portland, is survived by his wife Sandy Gilbert of Portland, their two daughters McKenzie and Marlie; his beloved dog Maddie; his parents Terry and Sandy Gilbert of Marion, Ky.; three brothers, Keith (Angie) Gilbert of Marion, Ky., Brad (Valerie) Gilbert of Marion, Ky., and Kevin (Kim) Gilbert of Franklin, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Monday, Jan. 17th, 2022, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland and on Tuesday, Jan 18 at Portland First Baptist Church where the funeral service was held. Burial took place in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, Ky.
According to his obituary, Gilbert was a 1993 graduate of Crittenden County High School in Marion, Ky., and graduated from the Mid-America College of Funeral Service in Jeffersonville, Ind., two years later.
His family purchased the Portland Funeral Chapel in 2013 and rechristened it as Gilbert Funeral Home, LLC.
Britt was a member of the Saturday morning “Liar’s Club.” The Liar’s Club was started by the original owners of Portland Funeral Chapel, Scott and Kathryn Hamm. Britt enjoyed spending every Saturday morning with Benny Barker, David Hodges, Boyd “Coach” Pitt, Malvern Rahrer, and Ron Renfro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Gilbert donated to St. Jude’s annually hoping that childhood cancer could be cured.
