Last Saturday was a day that ushered back a flood of memories for the family of Lerenzen Fletcher.
There was some celebration.
Yet, there were also some recollections of a tough time.
“We’re just grateful,” Fletcher’s stepfather — Juan Rodriguez — said.
Accompanied by his family, the Portland 11-year-old visited Dave & Buster’s to celebrate the six-year anniversary of the day that the family discovered that his liver cancer was in remission.
“I can’t believe it,” Fletcher’s mother — Bianca Rodriguez — said. “It makes me feel like he is destined for greatness.
“When I think back on it, I’m just grateful. Even if he wasn’t playing football, he’s still here.”
Fletcher recently participated in an elite football game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
However, that wasn’t something that was expected after a simple hug set in motion a wild chain of events in October of 2014.
“There were no signs at all,” Bianca Rodriguez said. “I was getting induced to have (her daughter, Le’Ryiah). When my mom got here (to the area hospital that she was going to be born), she was hugging and kissing on him. He was four (years old) or about to be five. She said, ‘I don’t like this knot on his stomach.’ I was like, ‘Mom, there is nothing wrong with this boy,’ but she would not stop. I finally told her to take him to the ER (emergency room). She did.”
What that visit to the emergency room revealed was some unfortunate news.
“When she came in, she said they have to take him to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center),” Bianca Rodriguez said. “He has a tumor. He is bleeding.”
Doctors indicated that the tumor needed to be removed as soon as possible.
“That was on a Thursday,” Bianca Rodriguez said. “They go in and do a 10-hour surgery on Tuesday. They removed 75% of his liver. His cancer spot was as big as can of pork and beans.”
The presence of a tumor came as a shock.
“We had no idea,” Bianca Rodriguez said.
Juan Rodriguez added, “He was still rippin’ and running around as if everything was ok (before finding out about the tumor). It was normal days.”
Bianca Rodriguez — who is originally from West Memphis, Arkansas — has a history of cancer in her family.
“My dad died from colon ccancer,” Bianca Rodriguez said. “My grandmother had breast cancer, and my grandfather had lung cancer twice.
“When they came in and said that it was a tumor, I just knew it (was cancerous). Everything in me said that was what it was and helped me to prepare myself. I had to take care of a newborn at that time too. I think that helped me (to not overthink about Lerenzen’s situation).”
Juan Rodriguez attempted to serve as a calming influence during those initial moments of uncertainty.
“At that time, of course, it was more like shock,” Juan Rodriguez said. “Is this real? Is it happening? What helped me out and allowed me to be the backbone for her and him was the fact that I was brought up in a strong, Christian home. My first thought was to go to the Lord and ask Him for strength and guidance. It’s all in the Lord’s hands and in the doctor’s hands.
“I was scared. He’s a child. You don’t want to see them suffering from anything like that. I was trying to be strong for her and him. If he sees me being strong, it helps him. I didn’t want him to have any doubt that he was going to be ok. I wanted him to know he was going to be alright.”
Following the surgery, Fletcher underwent five rounds of chemotherapy at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, arriving at the hospital once per month and staying for five days while undergoing treatments.
“He handled it like a champ,” Bianca Rodriguez said. “He handled it way better than everybody, better than his family.”
Juan Rodriguez added, “Don’t get me wrong … he had his moments. He doesn’t like needles.”
One of the toughest things to cope with for Fletcher was when he lost his hair. However, his parents point out that he quickly comprised an impressive collection of hats.
“When he started losing his hair, he had a little trouble going out in public,” Bianca Rodriguez said. “He had every hat you can think of.”
Fortunately, and as expected, the liver grew back. In fact, it’s larger than normal now.
“It is one of the few organs that reproduces,” Juan Rodriguez said. “His liver covers all the way across his body. That’s one of the reasons we held off on football for a while.”
Fletcher has few physical restrictions now, and he began playing football at age 8.
“They pushed us to do football,” Bianca Rodriguez said. “They said that he’s not sick any more. Let him be a kid.”
Fletcher’s interest in football was sparked after watching a family member play football.
“One of his cousins, we went and watched him play,” Juan Rodriguez said. “Ever since we watched him, he said, ‘I want to play football like Freddy (Paxton, who is now a Portland High sophomore football player).
“Once we got him to the field, his love for the game took off from there. Now, we’re pretty much moving off from him. He’ll tell me, ‘Dad, I want to get some work in.’ ”
Fletcher recently completed his third season in the Portland Youth Football League. He’s a running back on offense, and he plays both outside linebacker and safety on defense.
“It’s everything,” Fletcher said of what he likes most about the game. “I like getting tackles.”
While Fletcher’s family calls him Toot, most people refer to him as Tootsie Roll, a monicker he inherited after he began to play football.
“That first year, we were so worried,” Bianca Rodriguez said. “At first, he was worried about getting hit, but he realized that, if I run fast enough, they can’t catch me.”
Juan Rodriguez played basketball and football at Portland High, graduating in 2004, and through a friend, an opportunity to play in the Football America Red, White and Blue Showcase arose.
“A good buddy of mine (Ricky Prochaska) runs a group called Football America,” Juan Rodriguez said. “He puts together these showcases. It’s guys from all over the nation. It was the Red, White and Blue game that was done at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the famous Cowboys stadium.
“I know Ricky. He let me know he had this event going. He said, ‘I’d like your son to come play in it.’ You’re always looking for something extra to put your child in and get the exposure.”
Fletcher enjoyed the experience.
“It was fun,” Fletcher said. “It was amazing.”
While football is the only sport that Fletcher currently competes in, Fletcher — a fifth-grader at J.W. Wiseman Elementary School — is also a gamer, which is why Saturday’s six-year celebration took place at Dave & Buster’s.
However, he has recently unveiled some other gifts.
“He has numerous talents,” Juan Rodriguez said. “We got a call from his art teacher the other day saying how well he can draw.”
