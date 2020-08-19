The Portland High School volleyball team came up short in its bid for a three-peat at last year’s state volleyball tournament.
That could serve as motivation to get back to Murfreesboro in two months.
However, losing three seniors who helped the program to a 167-45 record over four years will be difficult to replace.
Lady Panther head coach Rob Lesemann has key personnel back from the 2019 squad to contend for another trip to the state tournament.
“Our motivation is carrying on our run of state appearances,” Lesemann said. “I like the attitude they have had in practice. They are dealing with the social-distancing stuff really well and are ready to start playing.”
The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled offseason club play and fall playdays as well.
“We have followed all the guidelines,” Lesemann said. “We have talked to parents, told them to wear masks, and to take care of themselves outside of school. We check temps and ask questions every day.”
Five seniors return for their final season of wearing the purple and white. Savanah Pippin is back after starting for the Lady Panthers all three years. Pippin is a middle hitter, and Lesemann expects big things from her.
“Savanah had 31 kills in the (state) championship match last season (a four-game loss to Nolensville),” Lesemann said. “She’s a dominant player, and we are looking for her to have an impact each match.”
Jordyn Latimer and Qierra Gregory are both vying for setter duties after seeing varsity action the past two seasons.
“Both girls are working hard and getting pushed,” Lesemann said. “They are continuing to improve.”
Lauryn Waldron is a first-year starter at outside hitter and brings a lot of experience according to Lesemann.
“Lauryn has played more volleyball than anyone on the team,” Lesemann said. “She’s an all-around, good player.”
Ashton Hoffman has experience in big matches playing the back row.
“Ashton served seven straight points in our semifinal win over Knoxville Catholic in 2018 in the state tournament,” Lesemann said. “She has experience in big matches.”
Two of the five juniors on the team — Anna McGlothlin and Rayleigh Hester — have seen significant action on the varsity level the past two seasons.
“Rayleigh has started as a middle hitter in her freshman and sophomore years,” Lesemann said. “Anna started on the right side. Both have worked hard in the offseason.”
Sydney Lawless, Gracie Tucker and newcomer Tiana Prado round out the junior class.
“Gracie and Sydney are battling for playing time on the right side,” Lesemann said. “Gracie hits the ball hard and does whatever I need her to. Sydney jumps well and hits the ball well. Tiana is an all-around good player for us.”
Sophomore Emma High rounds out the top eleven players for the purple and white.
“Emma started as a freshman for us,” Lesemann said. “She has improved a lot, is a good hitter. In fact, she’s the second-best hitter on the team.”
With all the offseason distractions facing all sports teams since the pandemic hit, Lesemann was still trying to put the pieces together as the regular season opened with a match against Station Camp on Monday.
“The first monthm we will spend trying to figure out starters,” Lesemann said. “The five seniors want to play, and all we can do is control our side of the net. We do have more offensive weapons than we ever have had. The offense is there, and we work on defense every day.”
The remaining members of the team include sophomores Jewel Webb, Layla Loftis, and Liz Rogers, along with ninth-graders Callie Head, Cheyenne Gregory, Elizabeth Allen, Gracie Gibbs, MaKayla Bryant and Savannah Henry.
Lesemann will be assisted by Ginger Lesemann and McKennah Parker Brown.
The Lady Panthers — which won back-to-back Class AA state titles in 2017 and 2018 — play at East Robertson on Thursday and begin District 11-AA play with a contest at Springfield on Tuesday.
