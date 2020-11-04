Gracie Estelle Dunning, 95, of Portland, passed on Oct. 22, 2020, at White House Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was born on June 3, 1925, to the late Evan Wright and Leola Heath Wright.
Gracie is survived by: her granddaughters, Lori (Bill) Eubank of Goodlettsville, Amy (Tom) Viola of Smyrna; grandson-in-law, Craig Cole of White House; seven great-grandchildren, Natalie (Eric) Dill, Aaron (Kalli) Eubank, Stevie Viola, Tanner Viola, Haley Beal-Jones, Austin Cole, Trevor (Jordan) Cole; eight great-great-grandsons; and a sister, Elizabeth (Jim) Fishburn of Portland.
A funeral service was held on Oct. 24 from Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Jeff Wagner and Tommy Crabtree officiating. Visitation was held on Friday and Saturday.
Following the service, internment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Austin Cole, Trevor Cole, Craig Cole, Eric Dill, Aarodn Eubank and Tanner Viola served as pallbearers.
Gracie was a member of Portland Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.