The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athlteic Association (TSSAA) announced last week that grandparents and school faculty are now permitted to attend athletic contests.
When Gov. Bill Lee issuing Order No. 70 in late December, the TSSAA announced then that individuals attending high-school sporting events were going to be limited through Jan. 19.
At that time, individuals permitted to attend TSSAA athletic contests included Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members; first responders; coaching and team personnel; school, game, and facility administrators; athletics officials; and media and athletic-scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
Last week’s release from the TSSAA is as follows:
The TSSAA wishes to remind every member school that with the governor’s announcement (on Jan. 19) we are still under the Governor’s Order No. 70 as it pertains to the individuals who are allowed to attend athletic contests. Please keep in mind that these are minimum standards and can be more restrictive depending on the circumstances.
For instance, the restrictions in place at the state bowling tournament (which was held last week), which permits only bowlers and coaches to be present in the bowling center during competition, will remain in place.
Those individuals allowed to attend must still have their temperature checked, wear a mask and practice social distancing the entire game. Those who fail to do so are hurting all of our student-athletes and their possibility of completing the season.
The order was scheduled to expire on Jan.19 at 11:59 p.m. but was extended by the governor through Feb. 27, 2021.
It is our understanding that the definition of a household has now been extended to include grandparents. This will allow them to attend contests if their grandchild is participating. School faculty members and staff may also attend.
Tje TSSAA inquired about allowing cheerleaders and dance teams to participate, but the amended order maintains the temporary suspension of cheerleading and dance at contests. Our understanding from the governor’s office is that this provision was a risk-based decision at this critical time based on the best medical and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) information and guidance available regarding the spread of COVID-19, primarily through respiratory droplets, with cheerleading posing a particularly-high degree of risk because it involves projected voices within a confined indoor space for an extended period of time.
The COVID-19 Sport Specific Modifications for spring sports will be added to the guidelines on the (TSSAA) website. Please go to the COVID-19 Return to Play link and click on the COVID-19 Sports Regulations and Rules Modifications in order to access this information. It is vital that all coaches are aware and adhere to these modifications.
It must also be noted that all of the COVID-19 guidelines that were in effect for fall sports apply to winter and spring sports. This includes the fact that there can be no scrimmages, jamborees, play-days or practices against another team. This also includes football spring practice.
— Submitted
