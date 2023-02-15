Both Portland teams lost to host Greenbrier last Tuesday in a key district match-up.
The girls fell to the Lady Bobcats 34-33. The game was knotted up at 7-7 after eight minutes of play before the Purple took a 23-21 advantage at halftime behind Katie McCloud’s eight points. Portland trailed 23-21 heading into the final eight minutes of action before the Lady Bobcats pulled out the win.
“I thought we completed for 32 minutes,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher stated. “We just need to be more consistent in scoring.”
McCloud and Taya Totten each netted 12 points to top the Purple in scoring while Cheyenne Gregory had three, and Aleena Waggoner, Jenna Towles, and Kira Smallwood each finished with two.
“I thought Katie and Taya did a really nice job trying to carry us offensively tonight,” Steinbrecher said.
Portland made 11 field goals including three from the 3-point stripe and were a perfect eight for eight from the foul line.
Kendall Petersen topped Greenbrier in scoring with eight. The hosts connected on 13 field goals and sank six of nine free throws.
The Panther boys also tumbled to the Bobcats as a 24-10 run in the fourth quarter allowed Greenbrier to post the victory at 51-38.
“We knew it would be a tough, physical game in a wild atmosphere,” Portland coach John Ferguson remarked. “Greenbrier presents us with problems that most other teams don’t and that is their size and strength, and they took advantage of that.”
The Bobcats led 11-10 after one quarter of action despite a pair of 3-pointers by Portland’s Cody Carlson.
The Panthers pushed ahead 20-18 at halftime behind seven points in the second quarter from Chase Runyon. The Purple took a 28-27 advantage into the fourth period but were outscored 24-10 including a 12-0 Bobcat run that created the final margin of victory.
“We played an ugly game,” Ferguson noted. “We were tied, then Greenbrier just came out and took it from us. Hopefully, it will be a huge learning experience going forward.”
Greenbrier’s Jayce Mangrum topped all scorers with 22 including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter. The Bobcats hade 19 shots from the field including seven launched at the 3-point stripe.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Runyon’s 16 points with Carlson netting nine and JoJo Lyles contributing six. Freddy Paxton tallied three and Will Hester and Braden Thornton each scored two.
Portland recorded 13 field goals and were seven of seven at the charity stripe.
