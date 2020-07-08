Glen Gregory is announcing his candidacy for reelection to the Sumner County School Board, representing the 10th educational district.
He has served the Portland area as its representative to the school board for the past 14 years. During this time, the Portland vocational school has been transformed into Tennessee College of Applied Technology, with specialized training in eight areas. This program prepares students for the workforce with better paying jobs.
Also, a new elementary and middle school has been approved and built in the Portland community, along with the renovations of Clyde Riggs Elementary, Watt Hardison Elementary and to the Portland High School library.
This year, Portland East Middle received the Tennessee STEM School Designation after a rigorous application process.
Gregory has proven his dedication to the community and has the working knowledge and experience to be an asset to the school system. He strives to be an advocate for the Portland community by providing leadership and representation for the 10th district.
During the quarantine of 2020, Gregory believes the Sumner County School Board and the district leadership continue to keep student and employee safety as their highest priority.
Gregory is very active in the Portland community. e has served as a deacon at Portland Church of Christ for more than 30 years. He has served on the education committee and now serves on the benevolent committee, which provides Christmas for some children in the Portland area schools.
He has been involved in the Portland Little League’s softball program and participated in the campaigns for March of Dimes and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, which treats children with cancer at no charge to the patient. He also has supported public recognitions of our local veterans in the Portland area.
Gregory was a member of the last graduating class of Sumner County High School (now Portland High School). He received his bachelor of science degree in education from Austin Peay State University and his masters in administration and supervision at Tennessee Tech University. He also obtained 30 semester hours past his master’s degree with an endorsement in elementary education at Tennessee State University.
Known to many as Coach Gregory, he taught science, math, social studies, and was the football coach at Portland Junior High and Portland High School. He continued his career in education as principal of Watt Hardison Elementary and later J.W. Wiseman Elementary.
He was instrumental in the opening of the new elementary school om Portland that was named after a former board member and Portland resident, J.W. Wiseman.
He has also influenced the field of education by supervising student teachers from Tennessee State University who came to Sumner County to do their student teaching.
Gregory is the son of the late Irvin and Gladys Gregory. He and his wife, Shirley Watson Gregory, have two daughters, Terri and Tonya, all of which are graduates of Portland High School. Their oldest daughter, Terri, and her children, Ashley and Austin, reside in Hendersonville. Tonya and her husband, Eric Gregory, and their children, Audrey and Amber, live in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Glen’s children and grandchildren have been highly influenced by his lifetime commitment to education. His oldest grandchild, Ashley Robinson, graduated from Sumner County and will graduate from Western Kentucky University this year. His grandson, Austin, will be a senior this fall in Sumner County.
Election day is Aug. 6.
The state is not allowing satellite voting this year, and consequently, all early voting will begin on July 17 and continue through Aug. 1 at the Sumner County Board of Education building in Gallatin.
