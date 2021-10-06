An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Portland alongside Interstate-65 North with several local county and state officials on hand to unveil the plans to widen the interstate to six lanes from Highway 109 to Highway 25.
The project is the most expensive one ever undertaken by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, costing an estimated $160 million, with a projected completion date of April 2025. The part from 109 (at exit 121) down to 25 (at exit 112) is the first phase of the phase-four project.
Construction work on the project, being overseen by Jones Construction, has already begun.
Local and state officials are pleased because the project will not only improve the travel from the Kentucky state line into Nashville, but it is also expected to help in the anticipated growth along the I-65 North corridor.
“It’s going to benefit Robertson and Sumner and actually the whole state,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “Kentucky did their work. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worked hard to improve 65 coming up from the state line, and Tennessee is moving on with the project as well. Getting that flow all the way down to Nashville is much needed. This is just one step in the process.
“I’m looking forward to it. The average person doesn’t know the amount of traffic that comes through here. They estimate about 65,000 vehicles a day, and it’s growing.”
TDOT commissioner Clay Bright spoke to those gathered about the project, which came to fruition because the Tennessee State Legislature was able to pass the Improve Act, which took effect in 2017.
“This is going to cover from about State Road 109 to State Road 25,” Bright said. “This is called section four, but this is the first phase of four different phases widening I-65 North from Nashville all the way to the state line. For us, this is a record-breaking project ... $160 million. This surpasses the I-440 project that we completed a couple of years ago that was $152 million. This is a big bite out of the elephant in the Improve Act.”
Bright went on to explain that in addition to adding another travel lane on each side of the interstate, there will be lots of other improvements included in the project.
“The improvements of this project include adding one travel lane in each direction, so that’s going to give us six travel lanes up and down the highway,” Bright said. “There’s going to be 10 new or widened bridges, and there are 17 retaining walls involved. We’re also adding our intelligence support system throughout this corridor and also this weigh station will be converted into a parking area for trucks on both sides.”
State Rep. William Lamberth, of Portland, who is the State House Majority Leader, said that the improvements for I-65 have been long needed in the area. He added also that TDOT’s undertaking of the project can put the area ahead of the curve for future growth and development.
“They’ve patched it and tried to stretch out its lifetime, but it’s time for an improvement,” Lamberth said. “This is a historic investment in both Robertson and Sumner counties, and this is one of the major corridors where I think we’ll see growth for decades to come. We know Nashville is not going to grow to the south much more. They don’t have a lot more room out to the east. It’s coming north. Between Gallatin, Portland and White House — Hendersonville is already booming — but those other three cities are next in line to get the next level of growth for our entire Middle Tennessee area.
“And by the way, we grew a ton between the last census and this one. Sumner County had 20 to 30-% growth. What we want is sustainable growth. What we want is to be able to build the infrastructure before it’s needed.”
Bright agreed that the need for a major overhaul on I-65 has been long overdue.
“The benefits in any road project when we look at them, we look at congestion, safety and economic development,” Bright said. “This project will address all three of those. This project would not have been done and could not have been done without the Improve Act.
“I-65 was part of the interstate system that was built back in the 60s. You can see this roadway is heavily-traveled, and it’s about worn slap out. With our previous dollars, we may have made some spot improvements up and down this corridor, but again with the Improve Act, we’re able to accomplish what we’re accomplishing today with this project, phase one of phase four.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.