A Springfield man took his own life following a shooting that occurred in Cottontown last Wednesday morning.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Department deputies reponded to a reported shooting at a residence on Shun Pike.
Once deputies arrived, they found that an 24-year-old male had been shot in the face while outside the home.
Deputies and Sumner County Emergency Management Services (EMS) personnel aided the victim, who was LifeFlighted to a Nashville hospital where he underwent surgery.
Witnesses identified Springfield 25-year-old Dontarius Long as the shooter, and Long fled the scene on foot along with a female, who was a juvenile, headed in the direction of Highway 76.
At that point, deputies set up a perimeter near Pond Road after the duo was possibly seen in that area.
The juvenile, who was a 17-year-old female from Springfield, was located walking along a driveway near Highway 25 and was taken into custody.
She was later released to the custody of her guardian.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol aviation unit assisted with the search and saw Long lying on the ground. When deputies arrived there, Long was found dead due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
An investigation remained ongoing as of late last week.
In addition to Sumner County EMS and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and Vanderbilt University Medical Center LifeFlight assisted the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.
