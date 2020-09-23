If shopping locally is your preference, Harbin Hollow Local Market is now open and is ready to fill all kinds of needs.
Located at 809 N. Broadway at the former site of Brewer’s Famous BBQ and Catfish, Harbin Hollow features local foods, sauces, seasonings, jams, jellies and more.
“It all started back in the winter of 2019 when I started selling elderberry jelly out of my car,” said owner Michelle Harbin. “It grew exponentially, and today, I have six products in my product line.”
Harbin, who has previously worked as a nutrition coach, has become well-known locally for her elderberry syrup, which is sold across Sumner County. Another product, an elderberry and strawberry preserve, uses honey as a sweetener and chia seeds instead of fruit pectin.
“You can put it on your biscuit,” Harbin said. “It’s all about balance.”
In addition, Harbin Hollow products include bee pollen and honey from nine beehives that Harbin owns. Harbin Hollow products are sold in more than 70 stores in 20 states, a long way from where she started.
Harbin has been handling shipping and distribution from her home, but she decided that a store made more sense.
“We started looking for a place in February, but that was halted when the pandemic struck,” Harbin said. “I took over the management at the farmers market here in Portland and was getting the feel of if that the community was ready for a specialty grocery store like this.”
In addition to her own Harbin Hollow products, Harbin’s new venture features locally-produced meat from Emily’s Livestock and J’s Meats. Vegetables come from Habeggar’s Produce, Oak Grove Farms, and the Garden in Lafayette.
Dairy products include gourmet-flavored local butters from Wise Butter, chicken and quail eggs from Langley Hatchers and milk from Groves Family Dairy.
Harbin Hollow Local Market also sells sauces, spices, seasonings and marinades, including Beasley’s Smokehouse Rub, Gillie Chester’s Nashville Hot! products for pork and chicken, and EV Originals chipotle peach sauce.
Plants are available, as is locally-roasted coffee. Beekeeping products such as gloves, masks and sample hives are offered too.
Harbin Market is currently working on adding a line of bath and body products, such as soaps, body creams and essential oils.
“Inventory is changing daily,” Harbin said. “I’m adding things every single day.”
One unique feature is a flower bar from Thursday through Saturday, in which customers can create their own floral arrangements.
“It’s really cool,” Harbin said.
Harbin is working on getting her food-manufacturing permit, which will allow her to use part of the store as a test kitchen for new items. She also plans to prepare things such as soups or broths that can be sold in the store. The kitchen will also be available to other vendors who need to package their goods.
“That will be something that will be unique for the community, because Sumner County does not have any shared community kitchen space,” Harbin said.
In addition to store hours, orders can be placed online at harbinhollow.com and picked up in the store or at curbside. Harbin also ships non-perishable products, with customers as far away as Nevada.
The store is open every day except for Wednesday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Thursdays, the store is also open from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Harbin Hollow Local Market can be reached at 615-323-9822 and is also on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
