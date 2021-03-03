Harold David Dowell, Sr., 71, of Portland, passed on Feb. 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on March 26, 1949, to the late Carlton Theo Dowell and Alma Pearson.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Dowell.
Harold is survived by: his children, Shelly Dowell, Kristie Evetts (Travis) of Gallatin, Angel Dowell of Gallatin, Harold Dowell, Jr., (April) of Gallatin, Holly Nichol Box of Hendersonville, Kirby Moore, Shelly Moore.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lila Gregory of Westmoreland and Joan Toney of Portland.
A funeral service was held on Feb. 20 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Tim Huntsman officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service.
Serving as pallbearers was Harold Dowell, Jr., Bryson Dowell, Chase Dowell, Tyler Dowell, Jon Toney, Teddy Toney and Kevin Raines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.
