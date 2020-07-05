Portland’s Daniel Harper set the qualifying record on Saturday at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Harper looped the quarter-mile track in 16.685 seconds. The previous record (16.754) was set by Josh Garvin in October of 2018.
Harper also won the front runner feature race on Saturday.
There were more than 1,500 individuals in attendance for the first race of the season, which was the 63rd season at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
The start of the season was postponed seven times during the coronavirus outbreak, and there were social distancing guidelines in effect, with only 2,500 tickets available (less than one-fourth of the seating capacity). The temperature of the fans was taken as they entered the facility, and fans were asked to wear face masks.
