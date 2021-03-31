Portland residents were thankful that the only casualties stemming from last Thursday’s severe weather that ripped through the area were properties affected by high winds.
“The first thing I noticed was a dark cloud coming up and then we started having a terrible amount of lightning,” area resident Deborah Brown — who lives on Cook Road on the outskirts of Portland — said. “The wind, if I heard it, was (slight), but it was the hail. I couldn’t believe how much hail was hitting the windows. I thought I’d see broken glass all over the place. You come out and see these big, big piles of hail all over everything.”
Brown’s house suffered damage to shutters and a garage door, and the family’s barn and her husband’s worshop were destroyed.
“I didn’t see much as I was just getting up for work,” Cook Road resident Michael Lahia said. “I set my alarm for 5 (p.m.), and it came through at 5:02. I heard the roar and thought, ‘Uh-oh.’ So, I grabbed my dogs and got in the bathroom and took cover. When I came out, it sounded like it was raining in my living room, but it was the hail hitting the house.
“I came out and saw the melee, all the damage. I wasn’t sure who to call or what to do, but I checked on my neighbor first thing. We’ve just been going over the damage today (Friday).”
Carrie Rivera was at her father’s house grilling with her children when the storm arrived.
“A couple of pieces of hail came down ... I turned around and told them to run,” Rivera said. “We got to the bottom of the steps (by the back door), and (my boyfriend) reached out and started grabbing us one by one and pulling us in. By the time he got me, I was pushed in the ground. When I opened my eyes, everything was white.
“We couldn’t see the door. We just knew what direction it was in to run to.”
Though her father’s shed was destroyed and vinyl siding on his home was damaged, Rivera and her family suffered minor scrapes and bruises from debris that was flying around but experienced no serious injuries.
In fact, according to Sumner County Emergency Management Director Ken Weidner, only two people were hospitalized, and both were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
“They were speculating of 75-mile-per-hour winds,” Weidner said of the storm, which was never classified as a tornado.
The Sumner County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) received the call at 5:04 p.m. last Thursday.
Weidner was thankful that school was dismissed early that afternoon so that no students were still being transported when the storm passed through the area.
“Everybody jumps up and down on the schools going home early,” Weidner said. “We work with the schools. They don’t get kids home until 5:30. If we had kids in that area at 5:04, we could have had a problem. That is why those decisions are made.”
The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department was the first to report to the scene — which was near the Cook Road and Highway 259 area outside of the Portland city limits (in the northeastern portion of Portland) — along with Sumner County EMA, Sumner County Emergency Medical Services and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.
The Portland Fire Department, Highland Volunteer Fire Department and the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department also came, in addition to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sumner County Highway Department, Portland Gas Department, Portland Streets Department and other agencies as well.
“It’s very encouraging to see all of that support, just knowing that it could be us (needing assistance) the next time,” Portland Fire Chief Sam Thornton said. “The radio system that Ken helped get us helped. Now that we are on a county-wide system, it helps so much.
“We’re all going to be able to talk to each other. It’s made it to where that when you need the extra people to come, it makes it easier to operate.”
Sumner County EMS Assistant Chief of Operations Sam Clark echoed those sentiments, recalling tornadoes that swept through the county in both 2006 and 2008.
“I’ve been a first responder for 20 years in Sumner County, and it doesn’t matter who does what … we’re all there for the same goal … protection of life and property of the people in Sumner County,” Clark said. “It’s truly a team effort.
“The cooperation we had (on Thursday night) was the same that we had in ‘06 and ‘08. We’re all there to accomplish the same goal.”
Weidner said that in a situation like that, it’s an extensive two-step process after arriving on the scene.
“There was a large contingent of first responders,” Weidner said. “We do a hasty search of the high-impact areas. We check to see if everyone is ok. On the second search, we go door to door.”
Sumner County EMA was on the scene until approximately 11 p.m.
“A lot of people stepped up,” Weidner said. “People brought food. It’s the way things go in Tennessee. When something happens, they step up and do what needs to be done.
“Had it been a violent tornado, it could have been a different story. Even though we are in a rural area, there are a lot of people affected.”
People were still stepping up on Friday morning as volunteers and Portland Public Works Department employees were on the scene to help with clean-up efforts.
“We have local people, the city employees, our Chamber volunteers, just everyday people who saw it on Facebook and wanted to help,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Director Sherri Ferguson said.
Ferguson and Portland Mayor Mike Callis helped coordinate those volunteer efforts last Friday morning from nearby Antioch Baptist Church.
“We just know there’s a lot of debris, a lot of things that need doing, and it’s supposed to rain tomorrow (Saturday),” Ferguson said. “We’re trying to check on everybody, bring in people who have chainsaws or big, heavy equipment. They’re trying to move as many trees and debris, pile it up by the road so the claw trucks and chipper trucks can come by. This is going to be a long process. If you drive down this road, it’s a long line of damage, and we’re just trying to help people get back in their homes.”
Holly Eaton was among the volunteers.
“I just wanted to come out and help people,” Eaton said. “We had hail at our house, wind, everything, and we’re not very far from here.”
Jay Andrews is thankful for the efforts of Eaton and others. Andrews drove from his Goodlettsville home on Friday morning to check on his mother, who is a Cook Road resident.
“These are the real heroes,” Andrews said of Friday’s volunteers. “I’ve never met these people, but mom said the first thing they did was come running over here to make sure she was okay. People are out looking after each other.”
