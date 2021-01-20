Helen Irene Groves, 80, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Portland.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1940, to the late Elvis Jewel Callis and Ina Mai (Long) Callis.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings — Clarence Callis, Jimmy Callis, Wayne McQuiston and Diane McQuiston.
Mrs. Groves is survived by: her daughters, Debra (Larry) Jones, Katie (Robert) Downey; sons, Dewayne Groves, Jeff (Tammy) Groves; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joyce Woodard, Betty Rehak and Faye Huckabee.
A funeral service was held on Jan. 13 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Bobby Reynolds officiating. Visitation was held on Jan. 12 and on Jan. 13 prior to the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
