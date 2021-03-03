Helen Lorene Eidson, 87, of Gallatin, went home to see her Heavenly family on Feb. 15, 2021.
She passed away at home with her children by her side.
Mrs. Eidson was born on April 22, 1933 in Rockbridge on the Womack farm. She was one of eight children.
Her parents were Connie Neal Webb and Oscar Odell Webb.
Mrs. Eidson was preceded in death by: her husband, William Oliver “Sonny” Eidson; brother, Julius Webb; and sisters, Jean Briley and Mary Dorris.
Mrs. Eidson is survived by: her children, William Bradley Eidson, Sussanne Eidson Stallings, Sussette Eidson Robinson; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole “Nikki” Eidson (Holden) Hughes, Caroline Robinson, Sierra Robinson, Seth Robinson; great-grandson, Hudson Hughes; brother-in-law, Ray Dean (Beverley Ann) Eidson; brothers, Oscar (Sharon) Webb, Harold (Linda) Webb and Marvin Webb.
She lived in New Deal, most of her life.
Helen worked at the Gary Company shirt factory in the 1970s and 1980s.
She went to Halltown General Baptist church for most of her life. She read the Bible so much that she had to duct tape it together.
She loved to make people laugh and always had a good story. I am sure she is in Heaven now making people laugh and telling them to “be careful.”
She will be greatly missed.
A funeral service was held on Feb. 21 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Mike Brady officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service.
