Fifty-plus people gathered at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville to participate in a peaceful protest march organized by Hendersonville High School (HHS) students on Monday, the day after Easter. The purpose of the march was to memorialize the six victims of Nashville’s Covenant School shooting and protest gun violence.
Landon Hendrick, Hattie Martinek, Julia Garnett, Isabella Bare, and Annslee Ware were the primary promoters of Monday’s protest march. “The process of acquiring guns is way too easy in our state,” said Hendrick, “which leads to more shootings and more deaths.”
In Hendrick’s opinion, the United States should follow the examples of other countries which are comparable to America but have much less gun violence. “These countries make gun ownership much more difficult,” said Hendrick. “I think our country’s idea of owning guns is dated and needs to be brought into modern times.”
Some of the organizers of the Hendersonville march attended protests in Nashville, but the group realized that HHS students might find it difficult to get to the Capitol. “We put this together to provide an accessible place for them to lift their voices, and also to show that there are people in Sumner County who want to see gun safety legislation,” said Hendrick.
Hendrick took part in the April 3rd protest at the Capitol and had the opportunity to visit with expelled representative Justin Jones. “He told us that he was being punished for participating in a protest,” said Kendrick, “but peaceful protest is an American right. Our country was founded on that.”
Hattie Martinek spoke to the crowd at Drakes Creek before the march began, stating, “I want to be heard and seen and I know all of you do too. Our lives are valuable and we’re going to keep fighting to have our voices heard.”
The march commenced at Drakes Creek and proceeded to the Memorial Park Plaza, with people carrying signs and chanting gun safety slogans such as “Enough is Enough!” and “No more silence, end gun violence!”
At the Memorial Park Monument, the names and ages of the victims of the Covenant School shooting were read by Martinek, and she noted to the crowd, “Today, in Louisville, Kentucky, there was yet another shooting.”
The marchers then made their way to the Memorial Park playground, where Julia Garnett shared the text of a letter she composed and sent to Tennessee State legislators. “How many more lives will it take? Things must change. We will not forget, and we demand these murders end,” she read.
Motorcycle police escorted the group safely from Drake’s Creek Park to the Memorial Park Plaza and back. In a final showcase, the group lined up along the sidewalk and held signs up to passing traffic. Some cars honked in acknowledgment.
The event was attended by Megan Lange, the Tennessee Democratic Party Executive Committeewoman representing District 18, which is based in Sumner County and includes some northern suburbs of
Nashville, Trousdale County, and part of Davidson County. “I am immensely proud of the fact that we have young, engaged people turning out in spades. I believe strongly that they are going to be the change that starts to turn the dial here in Sumner County and across the state.”
After the protest came to an end, the participants were invited to the Drakes Creek pavilion to write postcards to Tennessee legislators and were offered the chance to register to vote.
