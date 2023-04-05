When the weather warms the least little bit, you can count on a hatching of ladybugs--or Asian beetles as I believe they may be more correctly called. Just seeing them crawling aggravates me to go after them, releasing their stinking smell by only my touch.
Have you thought about how quietly so many creatures of the animal world have control over us without being dangerous? Roaring lions and poisonous snakes are more easily avoided than chiggers in the woods and fields.
Fleas and lice can take up residence on human bodies from our innocently loving our pets. Mites can transfer from hens’ nests as we carefully gather the eggs. We think that we will go crazy before we can do enough body washing to get rid of these crawling creatures.
Lounging in the shade on a pleasantly warm day is bliss until the August flies join us. Their soft wings and tiny licking snout tickle our face and arms and make a nap impossible.
If we see a skunk, we know to move away quietly and rapidly to give him a wide berth. A tiny sound or motion on our part can be misread as an invitation to fight. Sprayed areas can be made repulsive to us for months by a surprised skunk.
A strong and handsome stink bug has a similar power over us. He stands erect and appears to show off his handsome stature, but our casual touch to examine him leaves his undesirable smell with us for a lengthy time. No injury, no itching, but offensive odor that is hard to wash off.
Back to those ladybugs: Not only do they smell, but another shield in their armor is their natural shape that prevents our picking them up.
It’s angering to be outwitted by a tiny bug. Tiny flies that are harmless also are equipped to play around with our ego by having the ability to hop ahead of every lick of the flyswatter.
An inborn protection that does its job without being dangerous might be a lesson we humans could study further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.