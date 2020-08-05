Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) football and girls soccer teams finally have a target date to shoot for.
It was announced on July 28 that Gov. Bill Lee would sign Executive Order No. 55, which was signed on Friday and established TSSAA member schools to be an exception in regard to contact-sport restrictions.
“We appreciate being able to work with Gov. Lee and his staff on this,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said. “I am pleased that we were able to develop some very specific guidelines for every sport that will allow our kids to get out on their fields and fully participate in football and girls soccer this fall.”
The start date to the season had been undetermined since Lee issued Executive Order No. 50 on June 29, which extended the state of emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 29. That order limited contact sports, which includes football, soccer and competitive cheer.
“I really didn’t want the season to end like it did for the kids in the spring,” Portland High head football coach Greg Cavanah said. “The kids were worried about that.”
If the contact-sport restriction had not been lifted, football teams would not have started their seasons until Sept. 18.
On July 15, the TSSAA Board of Control unanimously approved a hybrid model, which was believed to give flexibility in case the season was able to begin earlier than anticipated.
Before the hybrid model surfaced, four football options were discussed, with the season’s start date for each of those options being Sept. 18. Each of those options consisted of significant modifications to the season.
However, until the governor announced that the contact-sport restriction would be lifted, many coaches struggled with the uncertainty of not having a start date to the season.
“The great thing is they set a date,” Cavanah said. “Not knowing wasn’t good.”
Teams can begin practicing fully once they have completed the TSSAA acclimiation period, which consists of two days in helmets and three days in both helmets and shoulder pads.
“We had 31 lettermen last year, and we return 19,” Cavanah said. “We played a lot of young kids, so we’re anxious.
“They’ve worked their butts off when they’ve been with us. That’s what I want to see, how hard they work to get back to where they were before everything went crazy.”
However, despite the permissible contact now, teams still have requirements necessary before every practice, including temperature checks for all players, coaches and staff.
“Children across the state are counting on us — school administrators and coaches -to proceed with practices and competitions safely while being very mindful of the requirements and modifications that we have put in place,” Childress said. “Our return to play is a partnership, and it’s important for everyone to do their part.”
Unlike in previous years, there will be no preseason 7-on-7 activity, scrimmages or jamborees. In fact, there will be no preseason competition in any TSSAA-sanctioned sports this year.
“The thing we’re going to feel is, ‘Are we prepared,’ because we are not going to have any scrimmages,” Cavanah said. “We’re going to treat these first two games like scrimmages.”
At contests, all coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators, and fans must have their temperatures checked before entering the facility. Member schools will require that all fans wear facial coverings at all times while on-site (except for children under age 2) and maintain social distancing (six feet, or the equivalent of two empty seats between themselves and other fans) from anyone other than those living in the same household.
Though they weren’t listed as requirements, other things were recommended as well, such as limiting fan attendance to one quarter or one third of normal admittance, not having school bands in attendance, and not having concession stands.
Girls soccer squads can now begin play as originally-scheduled as well, on Aug. 17.
On July 1, the Board of Control met and laid out a plan for girls soccer, and later on, the TSSAA approved a measure to have its state championships postponed two weeks, to allow more time for regular-season play.
Had the contact sports not been given an exception, the season for girls soccer teams would have started on Sept. 7.
“This is good news for many kids and their families, but the reality is that the virus will continue to be with us and we have to be smart about taming the spread,” Childress said. “Every adult and every participant in every sport must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by TSSAA and the governor’s office to help mitigate these risks.”
In Sumner County, students are beginning the school year under a hybrid model that consists of attending school two days a week, coupled with online learning two days per week.
“There’s a lot more responsibility being put on kids now than there was before,” Cavanah said. “But I have not been displeased with our kids’ effort.”
The Panther football team is currently attempting to reschedule its season opener. Portland was slated to play Warren East (Kentucky) in the Kenway Concrete Bowl, but Kentucky teams cannot begin the season until Sept. 11. Therefore, Cavanah is in search of an opponent to fill that date or to fill the team’s open date (on Oct. 30, which is the final week of the regular season).
The Panthers completed their acclimation period earlier this week and plan to don full pads as contact ensues for the remainder of the week.
“We had an up-beat practice (last Thursday),” Cavanah said. “That was encouraging. It was a little bit of group stuff, a little bit of throwing, and we went through blocking assignments with our offensive linemen. That sparked them a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.