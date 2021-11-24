Portland boys coach Darryl Travis was disappointed in the Panthers 57-45 loss to visiting White House Heritage last Tuesday. The Panthers fell behind and never led in the season opener.
“I’m disappointed in so many ways tonight,” Travis remarked. “The effort was there, but the execution was questionable. We gave up too many easy shots. They turned turnovers into layups. One time, we cut the margin to nine or ten, then we give up a putback and an open three-point shot. You can’t give a team like that extra shots.”
Daniel Bale had the hot hand for the Patriots with 27 points, including nine, two pointers and a pair of threes and three foul shots.
Portland was paced by Chase Runyon’s 18 points while Montaize Bradley added 11 and Hunter Hicks netted nine. Freddy Paxton had three, and Duncan Smallwood and Will Napier followed with two apiece.
The Purple were 3 of 16 from the three-point stripe.
“We are a work in progress,” Travis remarked. “We have to play every possession, and we need quality minutes off the bench. Tonight, Duncan never came out in the second half.”
The Patriots jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Hicks and Bradley each scored to cut the margin to one, 5-4. The Panthers would get no closer the rest of the contest as the visitors went up by 10 points, 18-8 before Runyon connected at the buzzer for a 18-10 difference.
White House Heritage tallied the first two baskets of the second period to extend the Patriot lead to 13 points at 23-10. Runyon scored five points in the second, but the Patriots led by 15, 29-14 with under a minute remaining.
Smallwood dropped in two foul shots and Bradley converted a steal into a couple of free shots at the charity stripe and Portland trailed, 29-18. A Taye Francis bucket just before the horn sounded gave the visitors a 31-18 margin at the break.
White House Heritage maintained its double-digit advantage in the second half. Bale had five points, including an old-fashion three-point play for a 40-25 margin.
Hicks made two free throws and Bradley’s jumper at the top of the key left Portland trailing 42-29 with eight minutes left to play.
The Panthers continued to play catch-up over the final eight minutes and did cut the deficit to 11 twice on three-pointers by Paxton and Runyon, but never got any closer.
White House Heritage made 24 field goals and were six of nine at the charity stripe. Francis backed Bale’s effort with 11 and Hayden Thompson netted 10.
The Panthers made 16 shots from the field and 10 of 14 at the foul line.
Portland travels to East Robertson on November 30 and host Creekwood in the first district matchup of the year on Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.