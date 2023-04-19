The Portland track teams participated in the Sumner County Schools Championship last week at Hendersonville. The two squads combined for 20, top ten spots including Will Hester finishing first in the 110-meter hurdles.
In girls’ competition, Hailey Rivera was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.67. Jenna Towles came in fourth in the 800’s with a run of 2:33.92 and recorded a seventh-place spot in the 1600s at 5:42.49.
In the 100-meter dash, Nyaluak Pal was 16th, Kimaria Woods came in 21st, and Zoey Thornton nailed down a 22nd spot. Rivera finished 14th in the 200’s, and Pal came in seven spots behind at 21st. Clara Fleming was 20th in the 400s, and Camden Bean came in 12th in the 800s.
Emerson Bean was 14th in the discus and 12th in the shot put. The 4 x 100 relay team was seventh with a time of 1:00.49 and the 4 x 200 quartet finished seventh at 2:06.02.
The boys were led by Will Hester who was first in the 110 meter hurdles at 16.25 and second in the 300 meter hurdles with a run of 43.31. Ben Bradley was fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-08.00 and had a seventh-place spot in the long jump at 18-09.25.
Seth Rippy was second in the discus with a toss of 124-02.00, Shawn Sebring finished sixth at 99-07.00, and Will Napier came in ninth with a throw of 85-09.50. Seth Rippy also was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 34-08.50, Napier finished tenth at 34-03.00, and Sebring came in 11th.
Reginald Shannon came in fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.73.
In the 100-meter dash, Logan Barger came in eighth with a run of 11.82 and finished sixth in the 200’s at 24.06.
Other finishers included Ja’Narius Burnely recording a 14th place spot in the 100’s and Aiden Bell took 15th. Michael Akridge came in 18th in the 200s, and Emiliano Duke finished 20th. In the 400-meter dash, Kaleb peacock was 11th, Alex Swift came in 12th, and Dallon Henry was 20th.
Hunter Hester placed 8th in the 800s while Xander Sayer was 21st, and Ian Rippy 23rd. Three Portland runners placed in the 1600’s as Caden Ausbrooks was 13th, Hunter Hester came in 18th, and Mason Schmansky recorded a 19th place spot.
In the long jump, Shannon was 13th, and Lazavien Fitts took 14th. The 4 x 100 relay team was sixth with a time of 6:47.63, the 4 x 200 squad came in sixth at 1:37.11, and the 4 x 400 quartet was eighth at 4:22.09.
