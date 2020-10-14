WHITE HOUSE — The Portland volleyball program can add another district plaque to the school’s trophy case.
The Lady Panthers claimed their fifth consecutive district title and 13th overall by defeating Macon County 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 last Thursday evening in the championship match of the District 11-AA Tournament, which was held at White House High School.
“We knew we would have to play well to beat Macon County,” Portlnad head coach Rob Lesemann said. “They beat us in our first regular-season meeting and played without their best player in our second match (a Portland win). In the semifinals, Macon County had gone five sets with White House Heritage before our match with them, so they had momentum and came out excited. I knew we had to answer their aggressiveness, and we did that well.”
The first set saw the Tigerettes go up 9-5 before the Lady Panthers came back to tie the score at 10-10.
A serving violation by Macon County tied the game up at 11.
After that, the Lady Panthers took the lead and built a 21-15 advantage as Savanah Pippin and Emma High recorded kills during a 10-6 run. Portland closed out the opening set thanks to a High kill for the six-point margin of victory.
“To win that first set was important,” Lesemann said. “It took the wind out of them.”
The Lady Panthers took control in the middle set as kills by Pippin and High produced a 7-2 margin. The lead was extended to nine, 18-9, as Pippin recorded another kill, and the Lady Panthers posted the 25-11 victory.
“We beat them down the final two sets, “Lesemann said. “It was hard for them since they had played hard in the first set.”
Macon County didn’t go easy in what would be the final set. The score was knotted up seven times, with the final deadlock coming at 9-9. The Lady Panthers went up by as much as seven at 20-13, but the Tigerettes came back to go on a 10-4 run to close the deficit to one, 24-23.
However, Portland was able to close out the match.
“Macon County kept fighting to stay in the set, and we got lazy,” Lesemann said. “I called a timeout to tell the girls it wasn’t over yet.
“It was important to win in three sets. We played well, but not our best.”
High reached double digits in digs (13), kills (14), and assists (13), along with one ace. Pippin recorded 14 kills, had a pair of digs, and finished with two blocks.
Elizabeth Rogers came up with 19 digs to go with an assist and an ace. Grace Tucker had six digs and five kills. Qierra Gregory finished with five digs, while Jordyn Latimer contributed 14 assists and a trio of aces. Rayleigh Hester compiled three kills and two blocks, Aand nna McGlothlin had a kill and a pair of blocks.
Ashton Hoffman came up with three digs. Layla Loftis had a kill and three blocks. Lauryn Waldron finished with a dig, and Sydney Lawless rounded out the stats with a block.
In the semifinals, which were played earlier on Thursday afternoon, the Lady Panthers advanced to the championship match with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of Springfield.
“Springfield is a hard team to play,” Lesemann said. “Every team has different style, and they like to play slow. It was an elimination match, and you have to come ready to play. The last two sets we won like we should. With the level of play I expect, we can play better.”
High topped the Lady Panthers with 13 digs, 12 kills, and 14 assists, while Pippin added 13 kills and a trio of blocks. Rogers had 16 digs and three assists/ Latimer finished with 14 assists, five aces, and a dig. Gregory netted seven digs and three aces, while Tucker had six digs, two blocks, and six kills. Hoffman notched five digs and an ace, and Hester had two digs, a block, and a kill. Waldron came up with two digs and an ace, and Loftis recorded a kill. McGlothlin contributed two blocks, two kills, and a dig.
Portland was scheduled to play in the four-team Region 6-AA Tournament at Camden on Tuesday. Region winners host sectional matches on Thursday, while regional runner-up squads travel for their sectional contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.