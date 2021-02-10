A simple act of classroom helpfulness changed Kim High’s career path.
The redirect seems to have been beneficial as the Watt Hardison Elementary School staff member was recently selected as the Sumner County Schools 2020-21 Lead Educator of the Year.
“They suprirsed me,” High said. “We just launched walk-through (a classroom program) in our elementary schools. There were two other lead educators at my school and Title I coordinator and the Title I supervisor, and the principal (Phyllis Gilman) was here. We were just sitting here discussing the walk-throughs. All of a sudden, a lot more school system people came through the door with my family — (her husband) Barry, (daughters) Leah and Emma and my mom and my dad. They surprised me and told me I was lead educator of the year.
“It was a neat day. I love to be surprised.”
Gilman orchestrated the surprise after learning that High was selected as the award winner.
“I was in tears and in awe,” Gilman said. “Everybody thinks their lead educator is the best. To be able to watch her grow … I was just really excited for her.”
High is in her fifth year as the lead educator at Watt Hardison, after teaching second grade and then third grade at Bethpage Elementary and after serving as a third-grade teacher for one year at Portland’s Gateview Elementary.
“She’s very instructionally-sound,” High said. “She can go into a teacher’s classroom and pick out the positives. She can also go into a classroom and say let’s work on this area.
“We look at the data and see what we need to do from there, but she supports the whole child, not just academics.”
It was while High was at Bethpage Elementary that the idea of becoming a lead educator first crossed her mind.
“I was doing an interim at Bethpage Elementary in first grade,” High — who is in her 10th year in education after entering the field at age 30 — said. “I didn’t have a lot of experience. Kimberly Gann was the instructional coach. She came and asked me if there’s anything she could help me with. She came back and gave me several different strategies and things to read and help me.
“After she did that, I thought, ‘I want to do that job.’ I like helping people. I like being a thinking partner. It makes me feel like I have a purpose.”
Gann was actually the Title I coordinator who was there at Watt Hardison when High found out that she was receiving the award.
“About three or four years after that, they expanded that (lead-educator role in the Sumner County School System),” High said. “It was two or three years after that when I got my position.”
High’s duties are primarily related to planning.
“You really can call us an instructional coach,” High said. “Here, it’s lead educator. At another district, they may be called an instructional coach.
“My main responsibility is to train teachers and support them. This year, we had a new curriculum. I help them to understand it and implement it. I’m not evaluative at all. I try to help them either improve at their craft, decide what goals they want to make and help them reach those goals.”
In additional to those duties, High also organizes professional development for teachers and helps to evaluate test scores.
“I absolutely love this position,” High said. “I enjoy too that I’ve gotten to stay here five years. A few lead educators have had to move around. I live here in Portland and get to serve as a lead educator here in Portland.
“The faculty at Watt Hardison, we really are just one big family. They really do make you feel like you’re a part of the family. We all are there for each other. It’s such a great school to be at. The teachers have so much on them. Every teacher here at Watt Hardison cares so much for their students and do so much for their students. Anything I can do to support them and help carry that load, I want to support them in that.”
Gilman says that High also cares so much for the school as evidenced by her care for the teachers and students.
“I was a former lead educator,” Gilman said. “I was in her role. So, I understand what her role is.
“She supports not just things going on during the day, but she supports outside activities here at Watt Hardison too. She’s part of our leadership team. I don’t have an assistant principal, so she and I work closely together. I work close with her in terms of the instruction so that we can help the teachers move forward so that the kids can move forward. She’s very invested in the school, not just when she works through the school each day. She’s above and beyond in her role as a leader.”
It’s the first education-based award that High has received.
“I was very appreciative of winning that award,” High said. “It’s such an honor. It’s K (Kindergarten) through (grade) 12. Our lead educators in Sumner County … they are just awesome. They are good educators and great at their job. To be the one to get is such an honor. (Who knows) how they pick between ll of us.
“The leadership at Sumner County … it’s just a great district to work in. They are very supportive. They are right there to help me and support me as well. It comes from the top down.”
Other award winners were the three educators of the year — Station Camp Elementary School’s Kerra Willhite (receiving the award for teachers in Kindergarten through fourth grade), Station Camp Middle School’s Terri Callister (grades 5 through 8) and Beech High’s Tasha Froelich (grades 9 through 12).
Vena Stuart Elementary School’s Dr. Jessica Adams was selected as the principal of the year, and Sumner County Assistant Director of Schools Scott Langford was recently named the Sumner County Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Education.
