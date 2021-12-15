A Portland man who drove at a high rate of speed through Oak Grove and Westmoreland was apprehended after he crashed his vehicle trying to avoid police on Dec. 5.
Jesse James Fleming, 24, of 112 Church Street, Portland, was arrested on both driving charges and also drug charges following the incident.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Department actually encountered Fleming in Oak Grove when he pulled up in a blue Honda to officers who were on patrol and asked for directions to Walmart.
As Fleming and a passenger, Isaiah Sutherland, drove off, the deputy noticed that Fleming’s vehicle tag match a BOLO alert out of Portland from about two-and-a-half hours before their encounter with Fleming.
The deputy began pursuit of Fleming and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to catch him. Fleming was driving from shoulder to shoulder on Highway 52 as he entered Westmoreland, where officers from that police department joined in the pursuit of Fleming.
Fleming ran through a red light at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 31E and then as he headed toward Macon County, met a tractor-trailer truck coming from the other direction. He veered off the road and lost control of his car, flipping it several times, seriously injuring Sutherland in the crash.
Sutherland was going to be transported by life-flight to Skyline Medical Center but wound up being transported there via ambulance due to serious wind conditions.
Fleming, who appeared to be under the influence of some substance, was found with marijuana and heroin in his possession. Fleming was charged with felony evading, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, DUI (2nd offense) and driving on roadways with designated lanes for traffic.
His bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on April 5 to face the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.