About a year ago, Men’s Ministries of the Highland Seventh Day Adventist Church conducted a golf tournament to raise money for a worthy cause.
The substantial donors wanted the funds to stay in the community, and the group decided to donate the $2,600 obtained to Clyde Riggs Elementary School.
“This money will benefit our students throughout the year as needs arise,” Clyde Riggs principal Melissa Robbins said. “We certainly are appreciative to receive this generous contribution. What a great community to be a part of.”
Participating businesses included Carney Masonry, Advance Medical Equipment, Integrated MFG Systems, Volunteer Recycling, Powers Commercial Reality, Omega Pest Control, Portland Express and Shannon Insurance as well as some individual church members.
