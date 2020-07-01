Portland 17-year-old Kobe Hill finished in a tie for 65th place in the Tennessee Golf Association (TGA) Boys Junior Amateur Championship, which was held from June 23-25 at Knoxville’s Three Ridges Golf Course.
Hill is rising senior at Hendersonville High School.
Franklin’s Jack Morris captured the championship, posting a three-round total of 201 (69-63-69). Morris — a recent graduate and Lipscomb University signee — finished seven strokes better than second-place Evan Woosley-Reed (71-67-70) and produced 10 birdies during his second round last Wednesday.
Morris helped Franklin High to the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Class state title last fall, while Woosley-Reed — a University of Tennessee commitment — won the TSSAA Division I Small Class individual title as a sophomore at Cascade High School.
Morris and Woosley-Reed were two of the three boys to produce three sub-par rounds last week, along with Dickson County High rising junior Cameron Tankersley (who finished in a three-way tie for third place at 211).
Hill produced a three-round total of 236 (79-82-75).
He made one birdie putt in each of the first two rounds before producing three birdies in last Thursday’s final round.
Hill finished in a two-way tie for 65th with Nashville’s Tommy Frist, a rising sophomore at Ensworth.
In the TGA Girls Junior Amateur Championship, Clarksville High rising senior Kendall Maynard held off Gallatin’s Kynadie Adams by one stroke.
Maynard shot an opening round of 74, while Adams posted a 75. They matched each other with rounds of 68 and 69 over the final two days.
Maynard led by three strokes, but Adams — a rising junior — birdied holes No. 13 and 17 to pull to within a stroke. However, Maynard made her par putt on the final hole, her sixth consecutive par, to conclude the match. Maynard placed bogey-free golf in each of the final two rounds.
Gordonsville High rising sophomore Sophie Linder placed third, five strokes back of Maynard with a 216 total (72-72-72), and Station Camp High rising junior Lynn Lim placed fourth with a 217 (71-74-72).
Lim — a Vanderbilt University commitment — won the TSSAA Division I Large Class state title last fall, finishing one stroke better than Maynard.
Linder won the TSSAA Division I Small Class state title by five strokes last October.
