Hilman Fay Key, 89, of Portland, passed away on June 1, 2020, at Hendersonville Medical Center.
He was born in Lafayette on January 30, 1931, to the late Willie Birchel Key and Lassie Agnes Vance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hilda Hester.
Key is survived by: his wife, Ruth Key of Portland; daughter, Mynon (Chris) Gregory of Portland; grandson, Austin (Kaylyn Sherrell) Gregory of Portland, Collin Gregory of Portland; great-grandson, Kai Douglas Gregory of Portland; and sister, Freida Key of Bethpage.
Funeral service for Mr. Key was held during the afternoon of June 4 at Portland’s Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Terrell Somerville and Fred Fuller officiating.
Visitation was held on the evening of June 2, then on June 3 and then prior to the funeral service on June 4 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment was held in Old Brush Cemetery, with military honors.
