High-school coaches across the state were ready to move forward last Wednesday.
Instead, they were essentially told to hold on.
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) held a special-called Board of Control meeting in which no action was taken.
“It’s a little aggravating,” Portland High head football coach Greg Cavanah. “If you sit back and look at what they’re going to look at … and school is driven by data. That’s what you’re compared to. It’s kind of like school. You look at data and make a decision based on what the numbers show you.”
Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 50 on June 29, which extended the state of emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 29. That order limits contact sports, which includes football, soccer and competitive cheer.
On July 1, the Board of Control met and voted to mandate that schools follow the executive order.
The TSSAA laid out a plan on July 1 for girls soccer. However, for football, it remained undetermined.
Girls soccer could have its state championships postponed two weeks, to allow more time for regular-season play. Practice could begin on Aug. 30, with matches starting two weeks later.
Four plans for football were discussed at the Board of Control meeting, with all of those plans consisting of practice beginning on Aug. 30 if Executive Order 50 expires on Aug. 29 and games beginning on Sept. 18.
That left the state’s high-school football coaches expecting that one of those plans would be selected last Wednesday.
However, that wasn’t the case.
“The best thing is … you have a date set for when the plan of emergency comes off,” Cavanah said. “You can plan according to that.”
TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said that the reason that there was no action taken was due to the fact that the TSSAA is still in contact with the governor’s office.
“We are working with the governor’s legal counsel, and based on the conversation we are having, we think it is best to delay any vote on a contingency plan,” Childress said.
Under Lee’s order, contact sports at the college and professional levels received an exemption. There is hope that those sports at the high-school level may receive the same.
“The governor’s legal counsel stated that they need time to observe the data and work with us,” Childress said. “There will come a time when we will have to make a decision on a contingency plan, but right now, it is our opinion that we need to give their legal team the opportunity to see if it is needed in girls soccer and football.
“Their legal counselors are well aware of the TSSAA sports calendar, and we will work to get an answer as soon as we can. TSSAA will not be making any further comment as the discussions with the governor’s legal counsel are ongoing.”
All four of the football options discussed at the July 1 Board of Control meeting involved the season starting on Sept. 18.
“The way I look at it, with the governor instituting the state of emergency, I’m still considering the viable option for football is for Sept. 18,” Cavanah said. “Anything more than that will be gravy. Anything less than that will be like what our spring-sports athletes had to endure.
“I understand ... It’s better to be cautious and conservative than to hurt somebody.”
If contact sports were to be allowed by the governor, the season could start as scheduled on Aug. 21, with practices beginning on July 27.
One option calls for a seven-week region schedule, followed by five weeks of the playoffs (as is customary).
Another is an eight-week region schedule, which would leave four weeks of the playoffs. That would mean that only the top two teams in each region would qualify for the playoffs, as opposed to four teams qualifying for the playoffs in the current format.
Then, there’s a scenario in which teams would keep their current schedule and begin play with their Sept. 18 games. The games scheduled for Sept. 4 would be played at the end of the regular season (on Nov. 6), and the games that were scheduled for Sept. 11 would be moved to Nov. 13. The playoffs would consist of only three rounds and begin on Nov. 20, and it would only be the regional champions that qualify for the playoffs.
Then, the fourth option is to cancel the playoffs and state championship games and move the season’s first four games to the end of the season (to Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27).
“I think option one is the best scenario,” Cavanah said.
Under the seven-game and eight-game region schedule formats, teams that don’t make the playoffs could play two extra games after the regular season.
Portland is in the seven-team Region 5-4A along with Creek Wood, Greenbrier, Montgomery Central, Springfield, White House Heritage and White House.
The TSSAA will set the schedules for each region, and each head coach would be responsible for scheduling non-region contests at that point.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic altered things, girls soccer, volleyball, football and cross country teams were slated to begin practice on July 27, with the first contest date for those sports coming on Aug. 17.
The practice start dates and season start dates for volleyball and cross country are unaffected, as are the start dates for golf (with practice having begun on Monday and the season starting on July 27).
However, those three sports are considered non-contact sports.
Unless something changes, football teams will not be able to have any 7-on-7 competition, nor any preseason jamborees or scrimmages.
Most area football teams went back to work on July 6, the first day they could get back to activity following the TSSAA two-week dead period.
Portland is practicing three days per week, and with there being no contact allowed, the Panthers are focused on weightlifting and conditioning.
“The thing I don’t want to do is burn the kids out,” Cavanah said. “There’s a difference in a regular year when you have kids in a class and then you do workouts three or four days a week and a difference in having to do it all the time. The staleness will be too much.”
The continued wait to find out about the upcoming season leaves many coaches with unanswered questions and concerns.
“Until you get a kid on a set schedule, that will make a difference,” Cavanah said. “Once you get into that, you can even start planning a little bit more. Football is a game where you can’t have social distancing. Until that barrier is broken, we won’t have football. So, you better be adaptive.
“If we can get them into school, I have them in class five days a week. We may be in school for a month and a half before you play your first ballgame. That could burn them out too.”
A classification study session for the next four-year period (from 2021-2025) will be held by the Board of Control on July 22 at Murfreesboro’s Siegel High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.