Home school 4-H officers elected

The newly elected fourth and fifth grade homeschool 4-H club officers, taught by Mrs. Diane Vann are pictured (from left to right) President: Carmen Grimmig, Vice-President: Kaelin Davis, Secretary: Corinne Crowder, Reporter: Eli Walker, Record Keeper: Matthew Holman and Activity leader: Athena McCullough.

 Photo submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.