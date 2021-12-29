The Portland boys came in second in the Rogers Group Christmas Tournament held at the Panther gym last week. The Panthers lost to Davidson Academy in the finals while defeating Red Boiling Springs and Hillwood to advance.
“I hope we learned something tonight, you have to play four quarters,” Portland coach Darryl Travis remarked. “These tournaments, this one and the one next week at Allen County-Scottsville will hopefully get us ready to compete in the district tournament in February.”
In Wednesday’s championship game, the Panthers fell behind 24-9 in the first quarter, but responded with a strong second to trail 31-24. Portland kept the deficit at seven in the third, but never got any closer.
“We got smacked in the mouth in the first quarter and fell way behind and the kids could have folded our tents,” Travis said. “But I’m fortunate to coach a group of kids that have a heart and we fought back. If we had shot better, it would have been a heck of a finish.”
Davidson Academy made 11 field goals in the opening eight minutes of action as Courtland Simmons scored 13 points as the Bears rolled to a 24-9 advantage.
The Bears’ lead was extended to 16 in the second quarter. But the Panthers refused to fold. Trailing 31-13 at the half-way mark of the second, the Purple outscored the visitors 11-0 over the remaining minutes of the half to trail 31-24 at the break.
Chase Runyon tallied an old-fashioned three-point play with a basket and a free throw, Hunter Hicks scored inside, Freddy Paxton notched two at the foul line and Caeson Utley and Duncan Smallwood scored in the final minute.
Portland gave up a bucket to open the second half, but Braden Thornton drove in the paint for a basket as PHS trailed 33-26.
The Panthers would not get any closer as Robert Breece canned two, three-point shots and Gerald Davis added a bucket from long range. A 7-0 run by the Bears produced a 40-26 edge before shots by Hicks, a steal and layup from Will Hester and a Smallwood charity toss concluded the third with Portland trailing 48-36.
Portland continued to battle and cut the deficit to nine, 55-46 on a Hicks free throw and bucket. But the Bears would hold on for the win by canning four foul shots down the stretch.
Runyon topped the Purple in scoring with 12 and Hicks netted 11. Smallwood fired in nine, Paxton and Utley each had four. Hester and Napier each tallied three, and Thornton finished with two. The Panthers connected on 18 field goals.
Simmons, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, led all scorers with 20. Davidson Academy made 23 field goals including seven from the 3-point stripe.
Runyon and Smallwood were named to the all tournament team.
PHS 51, Hillwood 48
In their second contest of the tourney last Tuesday, the Panthers eked out a 51-48 win over Hillwood.
Portland led by eight points late in the game until the Hilltoppers went on a 10-5 run that was highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from Derek Curtis that left the visitors trailing by two, 50-48, with eight seconds left.
Bradley made one of two foul shots and Hillwood misfired on a three-point attempt at the buzzer as the Purple advanced to the championship game.
“We kept leaving their shooters wide open,” Travis noted. “Hillwood is a good team and we made them better down the stretch.”
Runyon reached double figures with 21 points with Hicks netting 10. Smallwood scored eight, Paxton tallied three, Thornton, Cody Carlson, Hester, and Utley each had two and Montaize Bradley rounded out the offense with one.
“Smallwood played well, Hicks had a heck of a game, and Hester saved us tonight off the bench,” Travis explained. “His play was huge. I thought we rebounded well against. We talked before the game about rebounding. They had two, 6-6 players and their number one was a player.”
The Panthers led 10-7 after one quarter of action despite a three-point bucket by the Hilltoppers’ Calvin Goliday at the buzzer.
The score was tied at 12-12 at the 4:36 mark when Cody Curtis bombed a shot from the three-point line, and the Hilltoppers took the lead at 19-17 when Derek Curtis scored five straight points. Runyon and Carlson each netted two points in the final minute and the Purple led 21-19 at intermission.
Portland stayed in the lead in the third quarter and extended their advantage late by scoring seven straight points that was capped by a Runyon three-pointer. The Purple led 38-27.
The Panthers would later lead by eight with a minute remaining at 46-38.
But the Hilltoppers came back as a three-point play and two Derek Curtis three-point buckets cut the margin by two, 50-48.
After a Bradley foul shot, Hillwood’s last second field goal attempt fell short and preserved Portland’s win.
PHS 65, RBS 28
The Portland boys opened the tournament with a 65-28 win over Red Boiling Springs. Ten different players reached the scoring column for the Purple as the winners made 27 field goals, including four from beyond the three-point stripe.
Red Boiling Springs struggled after the first quarter and tallied just 15 points over the final 24 minutes of action. Colton Copas led his team in scoring with 10 points and Chris Hackney added nine.
Bradley Portland in scoring with 16 while Runyon had 14. Hicks netted eight, Smallwood scored seven and Paxton tallied six. Hester contributed five, Carlson chipped in with four, and Thornton and Napier each recorded two. Caeson Utley finished with one.
“We’ll take a win anytime,” Portland coach Darryl Travis said. “I didn’t think we played really well, and I know we didn’t shoot the basketball well. We did rebound well and just had six turnovers. We need to do a better job if executing on offense. Red Boiling Springs is a tough team. They have three or four kids that can play.”
The contest was close in the opening quarter with the score knotted at 2-2 early. After that, the Panthers went up 8-2 on a 6-0 run capped by Bradley’s steal and basket. Hackney kept the Bulldogs close with his second three-pointer of the period and Zach Carter would later hit a three-point basket for a 16-13 difference late.
Thornton gave the Panthers a five-point lead on an inside shot and a 18-13 advantage.
The Panthers took over the game in the second with a 16-4 scoring outburst. Bradley filled the hoop with six points and Paxton added a pair of field goals and two free throws for a 34-17 lead at halftime.
Portland doubled Red Boiling Springs in scoring in the third with a 12-6 run. Runyon and Hester each nailed a three-point bucket, Hicks battled inside for a pair of field goals and Runyon added a two-pointer as the Purple led 46-23 with eight minutes remaining.
The home team kept a comfortable lead in the fourth as Runyon scored five and Carlson added four en route to the 37-point margin of victory.
