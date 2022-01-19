The Sumner County Sheriff’s Department went to a residence on Clubbs Road in Portland shortly before midnight on Jan. 7 and discovered multiple criminal suspects with outstanding warrants.
Deputy Brian Gambino went to 249 Clubbs Road attempting to locate Zachary Taylor Jenkins, 28, who was wanted on a robbery charge in Kentucky, and Tammy Jacobs, who had an active failure to appear warrant out of Robertson County.
The deputy not only managed to locate both of them, but also found Michael Cowan, who is wanted on two kidnapping charges, as well as a charge of evading arrest and theft of property over $1,000, and Derrek Smith, who was wanted in Kentucky on drug charges.
As deputy Gambino went to the main house on the property, he made contact with Paige Jenkins, who was exiting the back of the residence. Paige Jenkins told the officer that there were a number of people inside the residence, including her mother and father, Smith and other individuals.
Once inside the residence, Gambino located Jacobs and placed her under arrest. According to the police report, other subjects in house included Leif Dehart, Jared Pero, Smith, Kenneth Ross, Cynthia Allen and Jerry Jacobs. All were checked through dispatch for warrants, and only Smith came back with an active warrant.
Tammy Jacobs stated that she had not seen Zachary Jenkins that day.
Gambino then went to a camper on the property and hear a male and female voice inside. Upon knocking and announcing his presence and entering, he located a man sitting on a couch with his face covered. He identified him as Cowan, who was wanted on several charges stemming from a kidnapping incident on Jan. 4. Cowan also still has an open case from August of last year stemming from a DUI charge from an auto accident where he left the scene.
Cowan was placed into custody without incident.
Gambino went to the back bedroom of the camper and saw a woman named Madason Minchey, who stated that she had been asleep and did not know where Jenkins was. She was ordered out of the camper, and Gambino went back to searching. He was able to locate Jenkins, who was hiding between the side of a bed and the back wall of the camper.
Jenkins was placed into handcuffs, and because the doorway of the camper was narrow, was order to go out the door first and not to run. Gambino told Jenkins that if he ran, the K-9 officer would be turned loose on him.
Just as Gambino uttered those words, Jenkins tried to run away. Gambino was able to chase Jenkins down and capture him, netting him a new charge of escape along with being a fugitive from justice.
Jenkins was transported to the Sumner County Jail, along with the other three. Jenkins and Smith will be extradited to Kentucky to face their charges there as well.
