When the Portland East-Portland West girls middle-school basketball game was on the line, Portland West fans were happy that Mia Humphrey was standing at the free-throw line at the right time.
The eighth-grader made 9 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including the winning tosses with less than 10 seconds left to lift her team to a 28-27 win last Monday night over their cross-town rival.
It was the first win for Portland West over Portland East since pulling an upset in the 2019 county tournament.
Portland East nearly tied the game to force an overtime but missed a free throw that would have tied the contest up.
“The girls were asking me after the game when was the last time we beat Portland East,” Portland West coach Rachel James said. “I told them it was two years ago in the tournament. We needed this win tonight, and it was nice to win on our home court.”
Humphrey finished with 11 points, most of which came at the charity stripe.
“I told Mia that’s the best free-throw shooting I’ve seen her do,” James said. “I told the kids at halftime to not let up and stay under control.”
Portland East head coach Sloane Gilliland admitted that putting Humphrey on the foul line was not part of the game plan.
“We held her in check for three quarters, and all she does is step to the line in the fourth and make free throws,” Gilliland said. “We struggled offensively as a unit and had one practice since Nov. 20. I told the girls at halftime to adjust offensively to find more opportunity to score.”
Both teams made a pair of field goals in the opening six minutes of action as Halie Rosasco scored for Portland West, and Taya Totten converted a steal into a lay-up. Aiden Hughes connected for Portland West before Portland East’s Ava Montandon retied the game at 4.
Hughes netted a basket to open the second period, and neither team scored for nearly four minutes before Humphrey sank one of two at the stripe.
Guorchick Mut gave Portland West a five-point lead (9-4) with a inside shot with two minutes left in the half. Montandon snapped the Portland West streak, and the two squads swapped free throws as Portland West led 10-7 at the break.
Portland East’s Stori Russell tied the contest as the third period started with an old-fashioned three-point play, but Hughes drilled a 3-pointer to put Portland West back on top.
Portland East ran off six straight points as Totten tallied four and Riley Tate added a basket for a 16-13 spread.
Kenslee Gregory wrapped up the third-quarter scoring with a shot, and Portland West trailed 16-15 with six minutes to play.
The fourth quarter was played at the foul line as 18 of the 24 points scored by both teams came at the charity stripe. The lead switched hands several times, with Portland East taking its final lead (24-23) on a Totten bucket with 1:27 left to play.
Gregory gave Portland West the lead, and Humphrey sealed the win by sinking 3 of 4 foul shots over the final 21 seconds of action.
Hughes had seven points to back Humphrey’s double-digit effort, while Gregory netted four. Madison Fitzgerald, Rosaco and Mut all tallied two.
Portland East was led by Totten with 14 points. Montandon had six. Russell contributed five, and Tate rounded out the scoring with two.
