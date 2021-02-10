Area residents age 70 and older can now sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Tennessee Health Department released information eaerly last week that individuals in that 70 to 74-year-old age group could begin signing up to receive the virus on Feb. 2.
The reason for the inclusion of that age group is due to the fact that the state has begun receiving additional doses of the vaccine.
In information sent via a press release, the Tennessee Department of Health estimates that there are approximately 300,000 Tennesseans in that 70 to 74-year-old age group.
Tennessee was expecting 93,000 doses of the COVID-19 to arrive last week, which was a 15-% increase in the state’s previous weekly number of doses it was receiving.
There is a Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, which attempts to prioritize those who are most at risk of serious illness and death by contracting the virus.
The Tennessee Department of Health released figures that indicate that people age 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 in comparison to individuals age 65 to 69.
The vaccine is being administered in phases. The first phase was the 1a1 population, and it began in December. That group consists of inpatient and other high-exposure healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders, and adults who cannot live independently.
The next phase was the 1a2 population, which consists of outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure, including mortuary services.
The current phase is the 1b population, which encompasses teachers in Kindergarten through 12th grade, child-care staff and additional first responders. Also, individuals age 75 and older were included in that phase.
The vaccine will still be administered first to individuals who fall into one of those early phases before it is given to individuals age 70 to 74.
The next group will be the 1c group, which consists of individuals age 16 and older who have high-risk comorbidities. Comorbidity is the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
Individuals who may fit into that category could be those who have diabetes, critical conditions, cancer, kidney disease, heart disease and organ-transplant recipients.
There will be multiple phases to follow.
The press release also stated that the Tennessee Department of Health expects that the state may be able to expand vaccination to phase 1b groups and those age 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continues to increase as expected.
Individuals who would like to receive the vaccine must call their local health department or other recently-added vaccination sites in order to be added to the list of potential recipients.
The vaccine is administered at two different times.
Those who have already contracted COVID-19 can choose to receive the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.