Portland High junior Nik Averitt nailed a 37-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Panthers to a 31-28 win over visiting Westmoreland Friday night.
The victory capped a back-and-forth season opener for both squads in the 17th meeting between the county rivals.
The Panthers led 28-14 entering the final quarter of action, but the Eagles stormed back and scored the game-tying touchdown and point-after touchdown (PAT) with 3:39 left.
After the touchdown, the Panthers mounted a three-minute drive that ended in a punting situation.
On the punt return, Westmoreland fumbled the football, with Colby Lane recovering for Portland at the Eagle 27 yard line.
Three plays later, Averitt came in and kicked the winning field goal, which narrowly cleared the crossbar to set off the Panther celebration.
“We are so proud of Nik,” Portland head coach Wes Inman said in securing his first win at the helm of the Panthers. “Early in the summer, Nik struggled with kicking extra points and 10-yarders. The past few weeks, he has been nailing them. When it mattered the most, he hit the one that mattered.”
Portland rolled up 362 yards of offense, with fullback Jalen Pero finishing with 159 rushing yards on 22 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Braylon Dowlen added 90 yards on 10 carries.
Mason Swonger notched a 56-yard touchdown run, and Freddy Paxton netted 32 yards.
“We are proud of Jalen, Braylon, Mason, Freddy and the offensive line,” Inman said. “I thought Braden (Thornton) appreciated his role of managing the offense tonight.”
Defensively, the Panthers surrendered 317 yards, but LeCyrus House took a 45-yard pass interception to the end zone in the third quarter. Then, Portland kept the Eagles out of the end zone on a goalline stand later in the period.
“The goalline stand was huge,” Inman said. “Westmoreland is a physical team. Coach (Chad) Perry has been there for four years, and they executed the wing-T offense well.”
Elijah Allen had 14 total tackles and a quarterback sack, while House collected seven stops and forced a fumble along with his pick-six in the third quarter.
Paxton also came up with a fumble recovery
Portland took the opening kickoff and drove 51 yards to the 16 yard line before a pass was intercepted in the endzone by Eagle junior Kamryn Eden.
Westmoreland fumbled on the fourth play of the first possession, with Paxton recovering at the 29.
Pero had a pair of runs of 10 yards each before Swonger ripped off a 56-yard scoring romp. Averitt’s PAT pushed the Purple on top 7-0 at the 3:25 mark.
The Eagles struck quickly as a 40-yard pass from Eden to Kody Lance set up a 21-yard run by junior tailback Eli Stafford one play later. Peyton Dickens tied up the game with his extra-point kick.
Portland regained the lead with a 11-play march, highlighted by a roughing-the-punter penalty against the Eagles.
Dowlen sped for 51 yards, and Pero capped the drive on a 1-yard dash.
Averitt’s PAT pushed the Panthers on top 14-7 with 9:35 left in the half.
Westmoreland tied the score just before halftime as Stafford hauled in a 52-yard pass from Eden to set up a 4-yard run by junior Nick Gray on the following play.
Dickens split the uprights on the PAT for the 14-14 deadlock at intermission.
The Panthers reached the end zone on their first march of the second half. Pero outraced the defense for 64 yards to the 16 yard line, and on fourth down, Pero covered the final 8 yards, with Averitt’s boot giving the hosts a 21-14 edge.
Portland increased their lead to 28-14 as House stepped in front of an Eagle receiver and picked off the pass and went 50 yards to paydirt.
The Eagles took the ensuing kickoff and drove downfield as Eden ran for 14 and later found Lance on a 26-yard pass play to the 4.
The Panther defense gave up three yards, but on a fourth and goal at the 1 yard line, Eden was stopped short of the end zone by a host of Panther defenders.
Portland took over on downs but was stripped off the football, and the Eagles cashed in on the miscue.
Moments later, Ayden Satterfield popped through the line on a 6-yard run. Dickens’ kick cleared the uprights, and Westmoreland trailed 28-21 with 10:22 left to play.
The Eagle defense forced a three-and-out and took over after the Portland punt at their own 35 yard line.
Westmoreland averaged 7 yards per play on the ensuing series and scored when Troy Gass went in from 3 yards out. Dickens tied the game with his fourth successful point-after kick.
Portland received the ensuing kickoff and looked to ice the game when Pero crossed the midfield stripe for a first down. However, Portland was whistled for a penalty, and four plays later, the Panthers had to punt the football away. That led to a fumble on the return and eventually to Averitt’s winning kick as time expired.
The Eagles were led by Eden who was 3 for 4 in the passing department for 118 yards. Lance made two catches for 66 yards, and Stafford rushed for 88 yards and caught a 52-yard pass.
“I’m proud of how we fought tonight,” Inman said. “We learned that we can’t play behind the stick and need to play penalty-free.
“I told the kids I preferred the game to end like this. It’s a character builder for us.”
The Panthers remain at home this Friday by hosting East Hamilton from Chattanooga. The Hurricanes won their season opener, 33-13, over rival Ooltewah.
“They run a spread offense led by their quarterback Lake Clark,” Inman said. “He throws the football well. They have good receivers.
“Defensively, East Hamilton runs a 4-4 defense.”
