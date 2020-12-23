James Donald Hodges, 89, departed from this life on Nov. 8, 2020, peacefully in his sleep.
He was born in his childhood home in Mitchellville on May 19, 1931.
Donald was preceded in death by: his parents, Gordon and Ruth (Perdue) Hodges; three sons, Lee (death in 1958), Mike (1971), Mark (2013); and beloved son-in-law, Steve Holloran (2004).
Donald leaves behind: his beloved bride of 71 years, Joan (Story) Hodges; one daughter, Donna Holloran Durrett (Ronnie); four granddaughters, Kelly Snow (Bret), Lisa Johnson (Harrison), Charity Hodges, Audrā Carter (Robert); beloved daughter-in-law, Sherry Hodges; and step-grandchildren, Tiffany Brown (Josh), Lindsey Boykin (Ed), Chase Brooks (Cindy) and Ronnie Durrett, Jr. (Brenda). He also leaves 18 great-grandchildren, a host of wonderful friends, neighbors and a church family.
Throughout his life, Donald was a successful farmer, raised cattle, repaired and sold machinery, and was a jack of all trades.
He and his wife were avid campers and traveled this country and abroad on many trips with numerous family and friends.
Donald was a life-long member of Portland First Baptist, served as a deacon for many years, served in the community, and made numerous mission trips. He has a passion for Bible study and was a part of many different men’s groups, including meetings at Rapid Store, FBC Lifesavers, and 5 Chefs.
Donald is now enjoying the joys of Heaven with his lord and savior, Jesus Chirst. If he had on more opportunity here on earth to speak to you he would surely say, “Heaven, please be there.”
A funeral service was held on Nov. 14 at Portland First Baptist Church, with Tim Colovos and Greg McCoy officiating. Visitation was held on Nov. 13 and prior to the service on Nov. 14.
Serving as pallbearers were Bret Snow, Harrison Johnson, Robert Carter, Josh Brown, Ed Boykin, Chase Brooks and Ronnie Durrett, Jr. The deacons of Portland First Baptist Church served as honorary pallbearers.
Interment was held in Maple Hill Cemetery.
