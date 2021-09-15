James (J.B.) Beauchamp Smith of Cottontown, passed away at his home on Aug. 20, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1942, in Logan County, Kentucky, to the late William (Burr) and Katy Smith.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Jay Smith, and two sisters, June Hullet and Casey Britt.
He is survived by: his wife, Toni Marek Smith; daughters, Jami Smith, Staci (Jon) Powers; granddaughters, Penni Powers, Katy Smith; grandsons, Jacob Smith, Ethan Smith; sisters, Emma Rust, Georgia Robertson, Patricia Cavett, Sherry Gragg; brothers, William (Bill) Smith, David Smith, Kenny Smith; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran who retired from Peterbilt Motors.
J.B. chose to be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin, Kentucky. The family would be honored to have individuals attend as they share memories of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please change your oil and check the pressure in your tires. That’s what he would have wanted.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sumner Funeral & Cremation in Gallatin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.