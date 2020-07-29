James “Jim” Robert Minor, Sr., 76, of Bethpage, passed away on July 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Bethpage on Dec. 4, 1943, to the late Robert Cordell Minor and Delma Combs Minor.
Jim was a tool maker for more than 30 years. He started working at the Eaton Corporation in Gallatin and then Potter Brumfield in Franklin, Kentucky, which later became Tyco.
Jim was a long-time member of Sulphur Fork Missionary Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon. He was a member of Fairfield Lodge No. 553 for 46 years, serving as treasurer for 30 years and serving as grand master. Jim was a member of the Portland City Limits Bluegrass band, where he sang and played guitar.
Jim is survived by: his loving wife of 58 years, Gladys Minor; two sons, James Robert Minor, Jr., of Bethpage, Michael (Kathy) Minor of Bethpage; daughter, Melissa (Mike) Hudson of Bethpage; five grandchildren, Holly (Adam) Parker of Portland, Jordan (Drew) Napier of Bethpage, Bailey Hudson of Bethpage, Macey Minor of Bethpage, Ian Minor of Bethpage; four great grandchildren, Kaleb, Kaylah, Pete, Vaeda ; two brothers, John (Joyce) Minor of Hendersonville, Rodger (Sherry) Minor of Hendersonville; aunt, Sue Minor of Auburn, Kentucky; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service was held on July 23 at Sulphur Fork Missionary Baptist Church, with Danny Chandler officiating.
Visitation was held on July 22 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home and then on July 23 at Sulphur Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
Interment was held in the Sulphur Fork Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.