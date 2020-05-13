James Leroy Wilkinson, 90, of Portland, passed away on May 2, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his wife.
He was born on December 31, 1929, in Portland to the late Walter Green Wilkinson and Myrtle Cage Wilkinson.
Wilkinson was referred to by nearly all who knew him as Scrub, a name he acquired in high school.
After high school, he attended Western Kentucky University for two years and completed his training at the Gupton Jones Mortuary College.
On May 14, 1950, he married Dorothy Denning, who is known to most as Dot. Together, they raised two sons, Walter (whose spouse is Andrea) and John (whosespouse is Dr. Teresa Williams).
Scrub was a United States Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War.
He was a second generation owner of the Wilkinson and Wiseman Funeral Home, where he was funeral director until retirement. He had a keen mind for business and served for many years as chairman of the board of the Farmers Bank.
He was a lifelong member of McKendree Memorial United Methodist Church.
Scrub enjoyed his community and was an avid fan of all Portland sports. He was an early and strong supporter of the Portland Little League Baseball program.
Through his life, he and Dot thoroughly enjoyed the company of the many young people who found their home a place to gather. Scrub was quick to provide a listening ear, a ready ginger smile, an accepting heart, and some good, sound advice.
Above all else, family has meant the world to Scrub and Dot. They enjoyed a marriage of extraordinary love, respect, support and friendship. They were both looking forward to celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this year, and he was so proud of his sons and grandchildren.
Scrub was always interested in the goings-on of people who crossed his path. He enjoyed simple things like the warm sun on his shoulders, birds in the backyard, family around the table, and quiet times at the lake.
Wilkinson is survived by: his loving wife, Dot Wilkinson of Portland; two sons, Walter (Andrea) Wilkinson of Marion, Montana, John (Dr. Teresa Williams) Wilkinson of Springfield; four grandchildren, John Zachary (Tiffany Thompson) Wilkinson of Portland, Lucas Taylor (Abigail Dyrdek) Wilkinson of Huntsville, Alabama, James Adam Wilkinson of Atlanta, Georgia, Tori W. (Matt) Elson of Las Vegas, Nevada; and four great grandchildren, Charlie Kate Wilkinson, Corbin Zachary Wilkinson, Maria Rose Wilkinson, and Robby James Wilkinson.
A graveside celebration was held on May 5 at Maple Hill Cemetery. A memorial service that will be announced this summer.
Zack Wilkinson, Lucas Wilkinson, Adam Wilkinson, Joey Boyd, Jim Howell, and Kenny Cline served as pallbearers. Corbin Zachary Wilkinson was an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to be mailed to McKendree Memorial United Methodist Church, 208 Wheeler Street, Portland, Tennessee, 37148.
