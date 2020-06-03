James Vernon Wilson, 88, of Portland, passed away on May 22 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Wilson was born in Portland on Jan. 12, 1932, to the late Charles Vernon Wilson and Maggie Lou West-Wilson.
In addition to his parents, Wilson was preceded in death by his siblings, Homer B. Edens, Jewell Taylor, Thelma Sue Dixon, Opal Lucille Wilson, Winne Wilson, and Linda Wilson.
Wilson is survived by: his wife, Wilbur Mayzelle Cron Wilson; son, Byrom (Denise) of Portland; granddaughter, Victoria Wilson of Russellville, Kentucky; and sisters, Etta Mann of Cross Plains and Charlene (Bob) Eaton of Alabama.
Wilson was a veteran in the United States Army from 1954-56. He was also a contractor for 60 years building homes for the local community, a farmer, a member of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, built floats for the Portland Strawberry Festival parade, and was the president of the Portland High School band boosters for 10 years.
Funeral services were held on May 26 at Clearview Church of Christ, with Ferris Stewart and Mike Moore officiating.
Visitation was held in the afternoon and evening on May 25 and prior to the funeral service on May 26.
Interment was held in Bush’s Chapel cemetery with military honors.
