Jane Ellen Legge, 57, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Victor Keith.
She is survived by: her high-school sweetheart and loving husband of 39 years, Mike Legge; two daughters, Lindsay (Russell) Wilson of Cottontown, Katie (Lee) Amons of Portland; mother, Martha Keith of Portland; sisters, Vickie (Howard) Wilkinson of Portland, Sylvia (Troy) Tomlinson of Portland; grandchildren, Oliver Wilson, Charlotte Wilson; several nieces and nephews; and many close, dear friends who were like family.
For more than four years, she persevered valiantly and beautifully in her faith. She faced the challenges daily always with grace that she acknowledged came from Christ alone.
Every day of her life with every experience, she made a difference in the world and in people around her by being able to light up a room and warm everyone with her smile and tender heart.
Visitation was held at Portland Church of Christ on Jan. 10. A graveside service was held on Jan. 11 at Old Brush Cemetery in Portland, with Randy Brown officiating.
“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future” — Proverbs 31:25
